Delaware County authorities have pursued a lead in an eight-month-old missing persons case.

Aubrey Dameron, a 25-year-old resident of Grove, has been missing since March 9 of this year. Dameron was reported missing two days after on March 11.

On Thursday, November 21 authorities retuned to the last known location of Dameron, a pond off of 280 Road in Grove. It was there that four search dogs had 'hits' on a tarp in a shed and another four dogs had 'hits' around the pond. Authorities drained three feet of water from a pond before skimming the remaining water.

"We found several items," said Captain Gayle Wells of the Delco sheriff's office. "An old flashlight, fishing reel, plastic bag, but nothing related to the missing persons."

At this point in the investigation, authorities have run out of leads and are asking the public for information.

"We've looked a lot of places all over the county, and then we've had the help of the OSBI and other agencies. We've done everything that we can do to try to find a viable lead," sad Wells. "I know [the family and friends] have a tremendous amount of trauma. If theres anything that I could do to try to find [her] I would."

About the incident

On March 12, formerly close friend Deanette Rowbotham reportedly called Dameron’s former boyfriend, Jay C. Pierson, of Grand Junction, Colorado, saying Dameron “was being held against her will for drug money owed and is in Ketchum,” according to an arrest affidavit filed by Captain Gayle Wells with the Delaware County Sheriff's Office.

Pierson told authorities Rowbotham said “if he would send some money she’d put in some money of her own money,” the affidavit states.

Rowbotham concluded the conversation with Pierson saying “if they don’t get the money they’re gonna take him for a ride,” the affidavit states.

Pierson told investigators, Dameron, who had been living with Pierson in New Mexico, left August 18 to return to Oklahoma to get help for alcoholism and drug abuse, the affidavit states. Pierson later moved to Colorado to live near a family member.

During an interview with Wells, Rowbotham disputed Dameron’s disappearance saying “she didn’t really think Aubrey was missing” but thought she was “trying to do whatever to get her man back,” and she “really thought Aubrey’s parents knew where she was,” the affidavit states.

Rowbotham told investigators Dameron went without any contact with friends or family for five days in December because she and Rowbotham were together, the affidavit state.

“It was unusual for her not to check in with her family or close friends within a few days,” Wells said, referring to Dameron.

Dameron was born Austin Dameron, but has been transitioning and identifying as a female while a student at Grove High School. Dameron has undergone some medical procedures, but has not fully completed the process.

More about the disappearance

Dameron was last seen around 3:30 a.m. on March 9 leaving her mother’s home north of Grove wearing a thigh high black mini-skirt, black hose, black shirt and black leather boots with heels.

Wells said she left without her medication, purse and her cell phone which contained no available minutes.

A member of the Cherokee tribe, Dameron is approximately 5-foot, 9-inches and weighs 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, with a triquetra symbol tattooed on her back, and a tattoo reading "shorty" on her upper left arm.

“All we know now is that we have a missing person’s case,” said Delaware County Sheriff Harlan Moore. “She could have walked away or something else happened.”

“We have 50 supplemental reports filed. Every lead and tip is thoroughly investigated.”

Moore said officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations has been called in to assist with the investigation.

On March 1, assault and battery charges were dropped in Delaware County District Court against Dameron for fighting with her mother’s boyfriend, online records show.

Dameron was also charged in June 2016 with assault and battery on an uncle. Both charges were dismissed at the request of family members, online records show.

Anyone with information should contact the Delaware County Sheriff's office at 918-253-4531. The family believes that any lead, even if it turns out false, is better than no lead.

Tips may also be sent to tips@osbi.ok.gov.