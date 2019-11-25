By Elisabeth Slay | (405) 214-3926 | eslay@news-star.com | Twitter: @ElisabethSlay

Monday

Nov 25, 2019 at 4:17 PM


Pottawatomie County offices will close early Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 3 p.m. and will remain closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday, Nov. 30.

All offices in the Pottawatomie County courthouse will reopen Monday, Dec. 2.