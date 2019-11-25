Candidates for the Board of Education in nine Delaware County school districts will file their Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, December 2, and continuing Tuesday and Wednesday, Delaware County Election Board Secretary Crystal January said today.

January said the official filing period ends at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4. All candidate filings will occur at the Delaware County Election Board office, 225 S. 5th Street, in Jay, January said.

The Board of Education positions at stake will be filled at the Board of Education Primary Election scheduled February 11, 2020 and the Board of Education General Election on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. If only two candidates file, the position will be filled at the General Election. If more than two candidates file, a Primary Election will be held. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the total votes cast in the Primary Election, the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will meet in the General Election.

Candidates may file for the following offices:

Cleora School District---Office No. 2

Colcord School District---Office No. 5

Grove School District---Office No. 5

Jay School District---Office No. 5

Kansas School District---Office No. 5

Kenwood School District---Office No. 2

Leach School District---Office No. 2

Moseley School District---Office No. 2

Oaks Mission School District---Office No. 5

Declarations of Candidacy may also be accepted at the Delaware County Election Board for the following schools:

Afton School District---Office No. 5

Office No. 4 unexpired term

Office No. 2 unexpired term

Indian Capital Technology Center---Office No. 5

Ketchum School District---Office No. 5

Northeast Technology Center---Office No. 5

Turkey Ford School District---Office No. 2

Westville School District---Office No. 5

Office No. 2 unexpired term

For more information, contact the Delaware County Election Board at (918) 253-8762.