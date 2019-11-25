The Seminole State College President’s Leadership Class traveled to Tuttle, Oklahoma on November 19 to tour the Braum’s Bakery and Processing Plant. PLC students Trevor Martin of Owasso, Creed Watkins of Duncan, Kandyce Davidson of Wewoka, Channing Wortham of Shawnee and Tiffany Maxey of Catoosa stop for a photo after learning how cookies, ice cream cones and bread are made and packaged at the bakery.

Kristen Casteel of Shawnee and Sydney McClaskey of Maud enjoy an ice-cream bar while learning about the history of Braum’s, a family business that began in Oklahoma in 1968.