The Delaware County rivals, Jay Bulldogs and Kansas Comets, met for the first time this season in Kansas for a spirited and well-played basketball game.

The Comets got on the boards first with a Seth Evans 3-pointer, who would put up 32 points in the game for Kansas.

Jay trailed Kansas all evening until the fourth period, briefly gaining the lead with 6 minutes left, before the Comets snatched it back to close out the game with Kansas 71, Jay 64.

Kobe Sixkiller led for the Bulldogs with 15 points, followed by Kaden Budder with 14 points.

Free throws made a big difference in the game where the Bulldogs scored with 12 of 13 attempts, the Comets had 29 attempts with 17 successes.

Comets’ Evans gave the Bulldogs a headache all night, as he seemed to be everywhere; shooting 3 pointers, layups, free throws and coming down with rebounds.

Jay’s Budder and Sixkiller drove in hard to score as did Brody Winfield with 11 points and Loran Kirk with 10 points.

“Overall I was pleased with the effort; I thought we played hard enough to win,” said new Bulldogs Head Coach Jay Fleming. “We are playing a new style of offense by pushing the basketball up and down the floor. We’re going to have turnovers just because the style we’re going to play... We need to shoot better from the field.”

Comets Coach Cory Steele was also happy with his team and the win.

“Proud of the way my kids competed and also their composure on the floor,” said Steele. “Jay is a big athletic team that kept making runs at us and we handled it well.”

Both teams will meet again later in the season, this time in Jay.