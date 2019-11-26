Jerry L. Cope, age 80, of Des Moines, passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.

Jerry was born on June 29, 1939, in Macomb to Elwood T. Cope and Stella Bessie Cope. He was the oldest of eight children.

Jerry graduated from Macomb High School in 1956. He had an Associate of Science degree from Murray State College, a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree, both in agriculture science, from Oklahoma State University. He was naturally intellectually curious, especially on the topics of livestock and cover crops, military and political history, card game strategy, and sports. He instilled in his family a love of learning and passed along a commitment to open-minded thinking and fairness that was instilled in him from previous generations of his family.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving from 1962 to 1965. During the Vietnam Conflict, he was stationed in Guam and was a radar technician on the B-52 Bombers.

Jerry is survived by his two children: Tom (Lynn) Cope, of Johnston, Iowa; and Charley (Debbie) Cope of Chandler, Arizona. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Davis and Harper Cope of Johnston, and Jeremy and Justin Cope of Chandler.

Jerry is also survived by his seven brothers and sisters: Dorothy (Larry) Crow of Tecumseh; Linda Kaye (Royce) Lanier of Tishomingo; John (Carolyn) Cope of Edmond; Myra (Kay) Sweaney of Harjo; Vera (Rick) Masters of Oklahoma City; Pat (Melissa) Cope of Macomb; and Cheryl (Mark) Lipe, of Edmond.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents and by his wife, Marilyn, who he was married to for 27 years.

Burial will take place at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Elwood and Bessie Cope Memorial Scholarship Fund for the Macomb Alumni Association. Contributions may be mailed to Pat Cope, Scholarship Fund Administrator, 29682 Old HWY 18, Macomb, OK 74852.

A public memorial service for Jerry will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, at the First Baptist Church in Tecumseh. The service will begin at 11 a.m.