The first meet-up this season, featuring the Lady Bulldogs and Lady Comets, happened on the basketball court in Kansas on November 22.

It was a well fought game on both sides, though Jay led throughout the game, no period ended with more than a two point delta between the teams, until the game ended with Jay 61, Kansas 52.

Kansas tried hard, evidenced by tying up the game four time in the fourth period, but couldn’t take the lead.

“We knew it would be a tough game, but foul trouble limited some of our options,” said the Lady Comets Head Coach Steve Odle.

The Lady Comets had 10 fouls in the first half and again in the second half, where the Lady Bulldogs also had 10 fouls in the first half, but reduced the fouls to five in the second half.

Kyleigh Ortiz was the high scorer for the Lady Comets with 24 points, with Kylee Rollman earned second place with 10 points.

Free throws had a big impact on the game’s outcome where the Lady Bulldogs made 19 of 29 attempts (65%) and the Lady Comets made 2 of 11 attempts (1.8%).

This is Coach Kayla Denton’s first season with the Lady Bulldogs and her team played strong all night.

“The girls worked their tails off! Very proud of how they took the floor and maintained playing hard throughout the whole game,” said Denton

Top scorer for the Lady Bulldogs was Junior Skylar Brantley at 15 points, followed closely by Junior Kierra Wiley with 13 points.

Odle said he liked the look of his team and how they played he’s “looking forward to a good season.”

“The girls executed the adjustments we had to make,” said Denton. “I felt like we come out ready to play.”