On Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, Reba Elizabeth King went home with her Lord and Savior in Shawnee.

Reba, or “Nanny,” as her grandkids referred to her as, was born in Tecumseh to John and Nora Abney on Nov. 26, 1939. She graduated high school in Meeker and attended Oklahoma Baptist University.

She worked as a telephone operator in Oklahoma City, where she met her husband of 55 years. Reba married Kenny King on Oct. 30, 1965. After she married “Papa,” as their grandkids call him, they lived in many places in Oklahoma and Texas, finally settling in Shawnee.

She was a property manager in Shawnee most of her career. She was an active member on the board at South Central Industries for many years. She was a member of her church, Sharon Baptist, for many years.

Reba loved traveling. She had many fun adventures to Las Vegas with her friend Margaret. She also had many great memories traveling with her family. She liked sand sledding with her grandkids in White Sands, New Mexico, and traveling with them to Angel Fire, New Mexico. Even though she was claustrophobic, she still went to Carlsbad Caverns with them and stayed at the entrance. These are just a few testaments of how much she loves her family. From attending school functions of her grandchildren to providing an endless supply of food and sweet tea, she never once stopped loving her family.

Her life and her birthday are to be celebrated on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. at Sharon Baptist Church.