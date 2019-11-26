Jay Bulldog wrestling launched with their fundraiser and inter-squad match up in Bulldog Arena on November 22.

The wrestling program has 130 participants this season, including the Jay Wrestling Club.

There is a Little League team (elementary school), junior high and senior high and for the first time ever in Jay, a varsity girls’ team with eight wrestlers.

With wrestlers in so many age groups, Jay will have a steady hopper of strong contenders for years to come, both male and female.

A number of colleges are building and competing with all female wrestling squads.

The fundraiser had pulled pork BBQ going out all day, both delivery and pick up.

Additionally, an auction was held during the inter-squad matches selling baked goods, gift baskets, trips and Bulldog paraphernalia that was receiving some spirited bidding.

Head coach Jeff Stapleton and assistant coaches Izack Wilson and Butch Willis were very pleased with the turnout and the number of wrestlers that turned out.

They are excited to be launching the first ever Jay Bulldog varsity girls wrestling team.