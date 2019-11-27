Donations

Holiday drop-off box at the E-E

The Washington County Chapter of Disabled American Vets is spreading the joy of Christmas to area nursing home residents, and those who want to pitch in can leave donations at the Examiner-Enterprise.

According to Roy Clarkson with the DAV chapter based out of Dewey, the organization is collecting lap blankets, socks, sweat shirts, sweat pants, shampoo, soap, and so on to distribute to about seven nursing homes in the area on Dec. 21.

Donation boxes have been distributed to nearly a dozen businesses throughout the Bartlesville area, he said. The items will be picked up by DAV volunteers on Dec. 13.

Donations can be dropped off at the Examiner-Enterprise, 4125 Nowata Road, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, call Clarkson at 918-534-3988.

Holiday Travel

Pack your patience this Thanksgiving

If you are planning on traveling out of town for the Thanksgiving holiday, so are 49.3 million of your closest friends and family members across the United States.

Mark Madeja, spokesperson with Triple A Oklahoma said the growing economy and low gas prices are pushing people to the roads this turkey day.

He added 55 million drivers will travel 50 miles or less to eat with family or friends.

“Americans love a good road trip,” he said of the 2.8% increase in road trips this Thanksgiving.

“That’s the biggest increase we’ve seen since 2005,” he said.

Along with the sweet potato casserole and pumpkin pie, drivers also need to pack their patience, Madeja said.

“You are going to be sharing the road with a lot of people.”

Oklahoma roads may not be as harrowing as other states with their messy, traffic snarls but there will likely be some bumper-to-bumper commutes.

Madeja reminds drivers that their only concern should be the road.

“Let someone else handle the cell phone and the radio,” he said.

He also wants to remind drivers of how to handle the flashing lights from police, fire, an individual or tow trucks on the side of the road.

“You must slow down by law, and, if you can, move left one lane to allow them the space they need,” he said.

The passage of Senate Bill 89 requires drivers to slow down and move over if they see flashing lights on the side of the road.

“If you fail to do so, and you get stopped, you could get a $249 fine,” he said.

“ In America, one tow truck driver is killed per week. Let’s treat each other as kindly as in the grocery store.”

Other tips for travel this turkey day, according to an online travel website.

1. Try not to travel on the actual holiday. The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days of the year for holiday travel by air, and this year is expected to be especially bad. Drivers will face a similar situation if they head out on Wednesday, if Google’s analysis of road conditions last Thanksgiving are anything to go by. For these reasons, it’s always wise to travel several days before the holiday or on the holiday itself when possible.

2. Pack light. If you’ll only be out of town for a few days, there’s no reason to lug around a 60-pound suitcase. The lighter your suitcase, the better you’ll feel—and you won’t have to worry about excess baggage fees, either. We understand that packing light can be challenging, though. If you’re struggling to zip your suitcase shut, try layering up before you head to the airport. Remove the heaviest and bulkiest clothing items from your bag (think boots, winter coats, and big sweaters) and wear them instead. You can always remove them once you get through airport security and store them in the plane’s overhead bin.

3. Pack your laptop last. One more travel tip for packing: If you’re traveling with a laptop, pack it in your carry-on last, along with your liquids. That way, when you head through the dreaded airport security line, you can remove them quickly without having to rummage around

Oklahoma Hospital Association Spirit of Legacy

Award presented to hospital employee

Forty-six hospital team members statewide received an Oklahoma Hospital Association (OHA) Spirit of Legacy Award during the 2019 OHA Annual Convention, Nov. 14. The 46 front-line, behind-the-scenes and administrative employees received the award because they live the values and the mission of the organization each and every day through their attitude, commitment and personal values, creating a lasting legacy.

Award recipients were chosen by their hospitals for exemplifying the Spirit of Legacy because they: have made a lasting impact on the positive story of their hospital; live the values and mission of the hospital every day; exemplify the values of caring and healing in the community, outside the hospital walls; inspire and encourage new team members to live the mission; or help to build a lasting sense of culture and pride in the organization.

“We are pleased to honor these special hospital employees who are the heart and soul of their organizations and their communities,” said Patti Davis, president, Oklahoma Hospital Association. “These are the type of team members who exemplify the organization’s story and history, inspiring their colleagues and encouraging newer employees to do the same.”

Subscribe to the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise by calling 918-335-8200 to be informed about what’s happening in your town.