Pentagon

Defense chief Esper ousts Navy secretary in Trump SEAL fallout

NEW YORK — Defense Secretary Mark Esper asked and received the resignation of Navy Secretary Richard Spencer on Sunday over his handling of the case of a Navy SEAL accused of war crimes in Iraq, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Esper acted after learning Spencer had approached White House officials privately about the case of Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher, a case President Donald Trump has been interested in for months. The request was first reported by the Washington Post.

The secretary lost “trust and confidence in him regarding his lack of candor over conversations with the White House involving the handling of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher,” Defense Department spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in an emailed statement.

The defense secretary learned that Spencer had privately proposed to the White House to restore Gallagher’s rank and allow him to retire with his Trident pin while the Navy pursued disciplinary actions, at odds with his public position on the issue, Hoffman said. Stripping an individual of the pin allows them to remain in the Navy after leaving the elite SEAL unit.

“I am deeply troubled by this conduct shown by a senior DOD official,” Esper said in the statement. “I have determined that Secretary Spencer no longer has my confidence to continue in his position. I wish Richard well.”

Kenneth Braithwaite, the current U.S. Ambassador to Norway and a retired Navy Rear Admiral, has been proposed by Esper for consideration as the next Secretary of the Navy. Navy Under Secretary Thomas Modley will take on the role for now.

Trump criticized the Navy’s handling of the case in a tweet on Thursday, and promoted an appearance by Gallagher Sunday on Fox News.

Democratic Presidential Nomination

Michael Bloomberg joins Democrats’ 2020 race for president

Billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg joined the race for the Democratic presidential nomination on Sunday, adding new uncertainty to the party’s already unsettled contest to pick President Trump’s challenger in 2020.

After more than a decade of exploring a White House run, Bloomberg, one of the richest men in the world, enters the race with a huge financial edge over his Democratic rivals _ but also with big vulnerabilities. The former Republican is banking on the collapse of Joe Biden’s candidacy, casting himself as a steadier and more viable moderate than the former vice president.

“We cannot afford four more years of President Trump’s reckless and unethical actions,” Bloomberg said on his campaign website. “He represents an existential threat to our country and our values. If he wins another term in office, we may never recover from the damage.”

Bloomberg’s advisers acknowledge he is starting too late to compete effectively in the states that will hold the party’s first four nominating contests in February: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

But Bloomberg will have a virtually unlimited budget to advertise in California and more than a dozen other states that hold Super Tuesday contests on March 3. He is spending at least $31 million on a week of television advertising starting Sunday in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and dozens of other cities across the nation.

“He has the ability financially to flood the airwaves and digital media,” said Dean Spiliotes, a Southern New Hampshire University politics professor who is skeptical of Bloomberg’s potential. “He’s going to be criticized for trying to buy the election for sure.”

In his first TV commercial, Bloomberg is cast as a businessman who “took charge of a city still reeling from 9/11” and “helped bring it back from the ashes.”

Israeli prime minister

Newly indicted Netanyahu fights for his political survival

JERUSALEM — Benjamin Netanyahu’s battle to hold on to power is getting more complicated.

The longest-serving Israeli prime minister, famous for getting out of the tightest political corners, was indicted last week on bribery and fraud charges. Now, the state prosecutor’s office reportedly is reviewing whether to let him form a new government. To make matters worse, he’s facing a rare challenge from within his own party.

He’s never been in such a dire predicament during his combined 13 years in power, and the next 2 weeks will be critical to his survival.

For three years, as police and prosecutors examined allegations of corruption against him, Netanyahu enjoyed the public support of his Likud party, even after two inconclusive national elections left Israel without a fully functioning government for nearly a year. On Sunday, a would-be heir called on Likud to hold a snap leadership contest, claiming that he — unlike Netanyahu — could “easily form a government.”