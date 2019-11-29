Northeast

Kaw: November 26. Elevation 1 ft. above normal, water stained. Crappie excellent on jigs, minnows, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure, in coves, along riprap and standing timber. Striped bass hybrids slow on hair jigs, jigs and shad below the dam. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, punch bait, shad and worms below the dam, along flats, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: November 25. Elevation above normal, water clear. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois: November 22. Elevation above normal, water 55 and muddy. Trout slow on PowerBait below the dam. The river continues to have high flow, 3700 cfs around the clock. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Perry CCC: November 24. Elevation below normal, water murky. Trout slow on PowerBait in coves. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Sooner: November 24. Elevation normal, water murky. Striped bass hybrids fair on live shad in the main lake. Saugeye fair on jigs along riprap. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Tenkiller: November 25. Elevation above normal, water 40s and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits and small lures around docks and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, live bait and stinkbait at the inlet. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure. Fishing activity has slowed. Report submitted by Tony Clark, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Northwest

Canton: November 23. Elevation above normal, water clear. Channel catfish fair on shad around Big Bend area. Crappie slow on jigs along the dam. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Foss: November 25. Elevation 1/2 ft. below normal with gates closed, water mid 50s and clear. Striped bass hybrids good on slabs in deep water. Crappie fair on jigs around docks. Catfish fair on stinkbait near the north side. White bass fair on live bait. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.

Ft. Supply: November 26. Elevation normal, water 46. Walleye and crappie slow on grubs and jigs below the dam. Channel catfish slow on hotdogs, punch bait and shad along channels and shorelines. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.

Southeast

Arbuckle: November 24. Elevation 1 1/4 ft. above normal, water 53 and clear. Bass good on shad crankbaits, shakey head worms and jerk baits. White bass good jigging spoons in white or chrome at 22-40 ft. near deep water ledges. Crappie fair at 30-40 ft. along ledges and slow on jigs around docks and marked brush piles. Bluegill and other sunfish good on worms off dock in Guy Sandy. Report submitted by Jack Melton.

Blue River: November 25. Elevation above normal, water 50 and clear. Trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait along creek channels, river channel and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: November 22. Elevation above normal, water 57. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs and crankbaits around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on minnows, jigs and spoons around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: November 22. Elevation above normal, water murky. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, shrimp, stinkbait and worms along creek channels and river channel. Report submitted by Jake Bersche, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: November 22. Elevation normal, water 58 and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on minnows and jigs below the dam, around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: November 21. Elevation normal, water 52 and clear. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, lipless baits and plastic baits in the main lake, around points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and stinkbait in coves, inlet and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: November 22. Elevation normal, water clear. Trout good on plastic baits, PowerBait, tube jigs and worms around rocks and shallows. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: November 22. Elevation above normal, water 59. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on flukes, plastic baits and drop-shot rigs along creek channels, points and standing timber. Crappie good on minnows along creek channels and river channel. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: November 22. Elevation rising, water clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spoons around points. Crappie fair on jigs and spoons around brush structure. Channel catfish good on chicken liver along creek channels.

Robert S. Kerr: November 22. Elevation above normal, water murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, shad and stinkbait along channels, creek channels, flats, river channel and river mouth. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs along creek channels, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Allen Couch, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Texoma: November 22. Elevation normal, water 56. Striped bass good on Alabama rigs, flukes, live shad and sassy shad in the main lake and around points. Lake fishing is good for striper. Dead sticking and live bait have been producing fish. Mark schools of striper on graph and use flukes on 2 oz. jig heads to catch fish at appropriate depth according to graph. Change colors of flukes until you find color that fish prefer. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish good on cut bait and punch bait below the dam. Crappie have been biting under docks where structure is present on jigs and minnows. Take a kid fishing below dam with punch bait, catfish are small but the numbers are huge. You can catch almost every throw. Limit 15 only one blue over 30 inches. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: November 22. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad and stinkbait below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake and standing timber. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along channels, in coves, around points and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure, channels, points, standing timber and cedar structure. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

Southwest

Waurika: November 26. Elevation normal, water murky. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on live shad and shad along channels and main lake. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad around docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.