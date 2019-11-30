Two area basketball players – Claire Chastain and Lauren Fields - continue to make an impact during the early part of the season on the NCAA Division I level at their respective schools and both are currently playing in the Virgin Islands.

Chastain, a 6-foot sophomore out of Dale High School, is averaging 13.2 points and 4.6 rebounds for the University of Texas-Arlington Mavericks and is coming off a career-high 22-point performance in UTA's 76-67 loss to unbeaten Louisville on Thursday in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam.

She knocked down 8-of-15 shots, including 3-of-5 from 3-point territory, and was 3-of-4 from the foul line.

That 22-point outing came after a 14-point effort against Kansas State and previous back-to-back 12-point efforts against North Texas and Grambling.

Chastain's 13.2 scoring average was second on the team as she is shooting 44.1%and 38.5% heading into a Friday game against top-ranked Oregon.

For her career, heading into Friday, Chastain was averaging 9.5 points, 2.9 boards and 1.0 assists.

Fields, a former Shawnee High School standout, is averaging 7.3 points and 2.7 rebounds as a freshman for the Oklahoma State Cowgirls this season. She has also collected 15 assists and eight steals as OSU is also playing in the Virgin Islands Paradise Jam.

The Cowgirls were scheduled to play Louisville on Friday.

Fields has scored in double figures three times this season, including a career-best 13 against Idaho State, 12 against Rice and 10 against Idaho.

The Cowgirls and the Mavericks (Fields vs. Chastain) are scheduled to meet Saturday in the Virgin Islands.