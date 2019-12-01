More than a hundred bikers will be bearing gifts and roaring through Bartlesville Dec. 7 all in the name of fulfilling children’s gift wishes this holiday season.

The 32nd annual Bartlesville Motorcycle Toy Run commences at noon at 3005 Frank Phillips Blvd.

Motorcycle clubs and individuals from Oklahoma and out of state will bring toys and Santa will also be there, said Amber Reynolds, co-administrator for the toy run.

T-shirts will sell for $15, which helps purchase additional gifts the Salvation Army needs for the kids.

The bikers then parade down Frank Phillips Boulevard to the Salvation Army where the toys are distributed.

“To hear the rumble is like nothing else. There are so many people lined up to see the parade route and the kids are so excited,” she said.

A hot meal awaits the bikers, Reynolds said.

Reynolds said the event draws about 150 motorcyclists on average.

“We’ve had 12 when it was cold and icy and as many as 300 on a warm, sunny day,” she said.

“I have seen it grow so much.”

Some bikers dress for the festive ocasion as they will also be riding in the Bartlesville Christmas Parade that evening.

“They have such big hearts to turn out for the kids,” she said.

Gifts gathered from the toy run go toward the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree.

“Afterwards they let us know what kind of items they still need. Proceeds from the T-shirts and sponsors help buy additional toys,” Reynolds said.