The Washington County Junior Livestock Show check in is today from 3 — 7 p.m. at the Washington County fairgrounds. For more information call 918-534-2216.

An 80th birthday celebration will be held for Holly Ward on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 2 — 4 p.m. at the Senior Center in Ramona. Please stop by and wish Holly a Happy Birthday! Thank you Holly for all you do and have done for our school and community. We appreciate you!

The first annual Parade of Lights will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 2 — 5 p.m. in Ramona with the parade beginning at 6 p.m.. American Bank of Oklahoma is hosting pictures with Santa at the Ramona Senior Center. There will be free hot cocoa and chili as well! Bring out the family for a fun-filled afternoon.

Mark your calendars! The Ramona Chamber of Commerce has set a date for their annual Children’s Christmas party! It will be held Sunday, Dec. 15 from 1 — 3 p.m. at Caney Valley High School cafeteria. This is such a fun event for children ages newborn to 12. The CVS art department led by Mrs. Sexton always creates an amazing winter wonderland and this year’s theme is Frozen! High school students volunteer to provide games and entertainment for the children.

Caney Valley SLAM 21st CCLC afterschool program is needing a bus driver for student drop off at only 3 stops. Student pick up at the Elementary will be 5:15 p.m. and the final drop off will be 6 p.m. So the route will be one hour Monday- Thursday. You must have Bus Driver CDL’s. If you are interested please call 918-536-2500 or 918-535-2205 ask for Kacy Medlin or email kmedlin@caneyvalleyschool.org.

The holidays are just around the corner! If your family has outgrown your home, then the Ramona Senior Center is an excellent alternative location. It rents for $25 a day and contains a full kitchen, restroom and seating for right at 65 people. It is the perfect location to have your event as it is located right next to the park and there is also covered outdoor tables/seating and room to grill! Please contact Betty Nichols 918-440-9115 for more information. What a great thing for our community. If you want to have an event, make your reservation soon!

The Fisk-Leffler American Legion Post is open for business! This gorgeous remodeled early 1900’s building can seat up to 150 people . It has a fully-equipped kitchen, spacious bathrooms that are large enough for wedding parties, and new round table seating that is available. If you are interested in renting the facility, contact Lester Gagan at 918-671-1919 or email Lester.Gagan@yahoo.com . It can be rented on a daily for $100 or $50 on a half day basis. Also, make sure to “like” the American Legion Fisk-Leffler Post #334 on Facebook.

The Ramona Senior Citizens meet at the Senior Citizen on Main Street every Tuesday at 10 a.m. to play games and stay for lunch! The first and third Tuesdays of the month, the Washington County Nutrition Services brings lunch at noon and the cost is $2 per person. The other weeks of the month, attendees are to bring a dish for a potluck lunch.