The high school basketball season kicks into high gear tonight as most area teams see action, including the Shawnee Lady Wolves and Wolves as they open the 2019-20 season on the road for Suburban Conference games at El Reno.

Coach Wendi Wells' Lady Wolves are coming off a 25-2 season and an appearance in the quarterfinals of the Class 6A state tournament. Shawnee welcomes back two returning starters in Aubrie Megehee and Alesia Thomas.

Coach Ron Arthur's Wolves were 14-10 a year ago and also return two starters in 6-foot, 5-inch junior post Isaiah Willis and 6-3 inside-outside combo player J'Briell Easley.

Tonight's contests are the first of four straight away from home to start the season. Both Shawnee squads are scheduled to play three games each in the Tulsa Bishop Kelley Tournament, Dec. 12-14, for their next action.

The home openers for the Lady Wolves and Wolves are Dec. 20 against Ada.

Numerous other area teams are in action tonight. It will be the season openers for Tecumseh, Bethel, Meeker, Chandler and Seminole.

Here is a list of tonight's games:

North Rock Creek at Tecumseh

Bethel at Harrah

McLoud at Meeker

Konawa at Prague

Chandler at Okemah

Seminole at Holdenville

Academy of Seminole at Liberty Academy

Earlsboro and Macomb are playing in the Little River Conference Tournament this week at North Rock Creek. The Earlsboro girls and boys battled Sasakwa Monday night. The Macomb girls took on Mason Monday while the Macomb boys are set to face Strother tonight at 6:30 p.m.

Asher is participating in the Pontotoc Conference Tournament at Allen. The Asher girls faced Vanoss on Monday and the Asher boys are to play Tupelo today at 5:30 p.m.