TECUMSEH — The Tecumseh hoops squads opened the 2019-2020 campaign with a sweep over visiting North Rock Creek Tuesday night.

The Lady Savages downed the lady Cougars 64-26 before the Savages outlasted the Cougars 86-65 in the night cap.

In the boys game, the Savages used the long ball in the first half to separate from the younger Cougars. The newly formed North Rock Creek High School plays consists of just sophomores and freshmen on their varsity squads.

Tecumseh took a 19-12 lead after the first quarter behind the hot hand of Kainan Ryan. Ryan hit three treys in the opening frame. “When we shoot the ball we can be pretty good,” said Tecumseh Bryant Edwards.

The Cougars, in the first two minutes of the second quarter tried to make it contest and cut the Tecumseh lead to 24-21 with 5:40 left in the half, but a 12-0 run, including back-to-back triples by Emet Longhorn volleyed the Savages out to a 36-21 lead at the 4:10 mark. North Rock Creek stayed within 15 the remainder of the half, behind the play of carter Harvey and Diego Garcia. Harvey scored 11 first half points while Garcia scored five and hauled in six boards.

The Savages led 47-32 at the half and extended the lea to 66-47 by the end of the third quarter. The Savages utilized a balanced scoring attack to fend off the Cougars.

Ryan finished with a game-high 19 points while Longhorn and Marcus Fuell each netted 18 points.

“This was his (Fuell) first varsity game ever,” said Edwards. “I was pleased with how well he played and Payden Clutter did a good job in relief of some of our big men in the second half.”

Fuell scored eight points in the fourth quarter as Tecumseh pulled away for the 21 point victory. Point guard Jacob Green finished with 17 points for Tecumseh.

Harvey led the way for the Cougars with 18, while Garcia and Rayne Jones scored 13 points each. Freshman Jordan Coody added six points for North Rock Creek.

It was bomb’s away in the girls game and Tecumseh was doing all of the launching. The Lady Savages hit four treys in the first quarter to build a 14-2 lead over the Lady Cougars and extended the advantage to 29-7 at the end of the first half.

“We shot the ball really well,” said Tecumseh head coach Eldon Gentry II. “Our defensive effort was really good too.”

That effort held North Rock Creek to just three made field goals in the first half of play.

Freshman Kenzli Warden and Junior Tawny Billy paced the Lady Savages offense. Billy led all scorers with 23 points, including six treys. Warden scored 14 with four long balls.

The Lady Savages scored 27 points in the third quarter to put away the lady Cougars. They led 56-21 heading into the fourth quarter.

Schantel Evans joined Warden and Billy in double figures, with a 10 point effort.

Kate Masquas and Jayden Haney led the lady Cougars with six points apiece.

Tecumseh will host Bethel Friday night and the North Rock Creek squads will travel to face Family of Faith.