The Shawnee Wolves officially open the 2019-20 wrestling season tonight as they host Mustang in a 6 p.m. dual at the SHS Performing Arts and Athletic Center.
The dual marks the Shawnee head coaching debut of Nick Turner.
“We hope everyone can come out and support us,” said Turner. “I know the (Shawnee Christmas) parade is going on, but we'll face one of the top teams in (Class) 6A. They have at least four returning state champions. We've been working hard for this moment and excited to get started.”
The Wolves return one state qualifier in Jordan Lomeli, who will be wrestling at 132 pounds after competing at 120 last year. If Lomeli doesn't compete, Hunter Rochelle will step in at 132.
Two other weight classes – 113 and 138 – will also have either-or scenarios as Dylan Manning or Brenner James will compete at 113 while Jose Cervantes or Martin Nunez will wrestle at 138.
After tonight's action, Shawnee is scheduled to compete in a tri-dual at Carl Albert on Thursday, Dec. 12, and then host Norman in another dual on Tuesday, Dec. 17. The Wolves are also at home with Piedmont for a dual on Thursday, Dec. 19, and then participate in the Norman Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 21, to close out pre-holiday competition.
Shawnee Lineup
106 – Christien Taylor
113 – Dylan Manning or Brenner James
120 – Mason McPherson
126 – Angelo Reyes
132 – Jordan Lomeli or Hunter Rochelle
138 – Jose Cervantes or Martin Nunez
145 – Spencer Rochelle
152 – Johnny Taber
160 – Aidan McCalister
170 – Sam Anderson
182 – Kyle Helie
195 – Logan Cash
220 – Open
HWT – Kantynn Kaseca