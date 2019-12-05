Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Thursday, Dec. 5th:

0-34-22-99 $100.00 towards any repair from ABS Performance

0-36-43-95 $50.00 VISA Gift Card from American Heritage Bank

0-62-21-86 Decorative Outside Cooler from Atwoods

0-13-55-61 Two $25.00 Gift Certificates from Billie’s Health Food

0-41-00-45 $50.00 Gift Card from The Cupcake Bar & Bakery

0-50-88-62 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Glamour Pets Grooming

0-44-62-58 $50.00 Gift Card from Homeland (Formerly Food Pyramid)

0-25-10-54 Day of Beauty for your vehicle from Honda of Bartlesville

0-10-60-50 Canvas Tote, T-Shirt and Ball Cap from Madden Auto Repair

0-13-04-31 $50.00 Gift Card from Tinker’s Glass House

Winners need to come to KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM Studios and present the winning ticket to redeem their prize. (You must certify that you are not winning a prize from your place of employment.) New numbers will be selected for prizes not claimed within 3 business days or Monday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m.