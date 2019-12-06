Friday

Dec 6, 2019 at 1:15 AM


Bill J. Rose, of Shawnee, passed away Dec. 2, 2019.

Funeral service will be held Monday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home.

