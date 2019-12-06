David Linwood Foley was born Oct. 28, 1939, in Staunton, Virginia, to Hampton and Mary (Via) Foley. He passed away Dec. 1, 2019, in Shawnee at the age of 80 with his family by his side.

David was originally from Virginia and lived in Oklahoma since 1976. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He worked in carpentry, for the Sac & Fox Nation and in nursing homes. He loved God, gardening and cows.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Hampton and Mary; brothers, Leonard Foley, Kevin Foley, Marlin Foley and Larry Foley.

Survivors include his wife, Lori (Wilson) Foley and his daughter Kimberly Foley of the home; sons, Tony Foley and his wife Kathryn, Barry Foley both of Bridgewater, Virginia; stepchildren, Vickie Hunt, Jerry Gum, Steve Gum, Darlene and her husband Kelly Getz, all of Virginia, Melody Spoon of Shawnee, Misty Taylor and husband R.D. of Chandler, Dakota Malloy of Pawnee; two grandchildren, Sarah Foley Aaron Foley both of Virginia; four step-grandchildren, Bonita and husband Chris Tinnel, Michelle Hunt both of Virginia, Chris Spoon, Clayton Foley both of Shawnee, lifelong friend, Doug Campbell; siblings, Hampton Foley and wife Mable, Ronald Foley, Leatrice Grubb, Arnessa and husband Carl Lind, Patricia and husband Stan Quillen, and Kathy Bennett along with many other family and friends.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6, with interment and military honors following at the White Dove Cemetery in Sparks. A meal will be served at the First Baptist Church of Sparks following services.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Lehman Funeral Home of Wellston. Donations will be accepted at the Vision Bank of Meeker in the name of Lori Foley Benefit.