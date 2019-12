New Hope United Methodist

Annual Crafts and Food sale set for Dec. 7

New Hope United Methodist Women will have their annual Crafts & Food Sale on Saturday, December 7th, at the church located at 910 W. 9th street in Dewey, Ok.

The craft Sale (items mostly hand-made) will be from 8 am until 3 pm. Lunch will be served from 11 am — 2 pm. The cost will be $5 and will include the meal and a drink..

All proceeds go to mission.