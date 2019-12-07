It will be championship Saturday for the Dale basketball teams as they earned spots with wins over Elgin Friday night at the Bison Invitational at the Noble Complex on the campus of Oklahoma Baptist University.

The Lady Pirates blew out the Lady Owls, 60-17, while the Pirates snuck past the Owls, 51-50.

With 1:14 left in the boys' semifinal, Dale possessed the ball with the game knotted at 50-50. The Pirates elected to hold the ball for the last shot. Palmer Jones drove down the lane and was fouled with four seconds remaining. Jones sank the front end of the one-and-one free throw, giving the Pirates the 51-50 lead. Palmer’s second freebie hit off the back iron and the Owls grabbed the rebound and got a quick timeout.

After a couple of timeouts, the Owls attempted to get the ball to Bowin Hargis, who had scored 25 points in the game. Dale deflected the pass to Hargis and the ball remained loose until the final horn sounded.

With the win, Dale will face Oklahoma Christian School which defeated Bethany 52-50 in overtime.

The contest was close the entire way and the two squads had seven lead changes and seven ties throughout. The Pirates led 17-14 after the first quarter and trailed 32-27 at the half.

In the third, Trae Thompson took over in the paint and scored 12 of his team-high 14 points in that frame. Dale took a 44-42 lead into the fourth quarter.

Jones and Ike Shirey each scored 12 points for Dale.

Elgin’s Hargis led all scores with 25 and Jayden Parker netted 17 for the Owls.

The girls game was a hoot for the Lady Pirates as they dominated the Lady Owls.

The Lady Pirates led 11-4 after the first quarter and increased the lead to 26-12 at the half. Miyah Miller led the way for the Lady Pirates with 10 first-half points. She finished with a game-high 16 in the semifinal matchup.

The Lady Pirates turned up the heat in the third quarter and outscored Elgin 20-2, taking a comfortable 46-14 lead into the fourth quarter. Elgin would score just three more points in the final quarter as Dale's defense allowed just five second-half points.

Miller was the only Dale player in double digits, but nine Lady Pirates scored in the game. Danyn Lang scored eight points and five Lady Pirates finished with six each. Elaine Witt, Lindy Nowakowski, Makenzie Gill, Jaci McClure and Faith Wright all scored a half dozen points.

Dale will face the Midwest City Lady Bombers in the championship contest, starting at 7:30 p.m. The Dale-Oklahoma Christian boys will follow at 9 p.m., inside the Noble Complex at OBU.