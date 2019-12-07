An unopposed candidate who filed for the McLoud Board of Education Office No. 5 seat has withdrawn his candidacy in that race.

According to the Pottawatomie County Election Board, Danny Mosier, who filed for that McLoud seat, filed paperwork Friday to strike his name from the ballot.

The filing period for seats in Pottawatomie County school districts was held Dec. 2-4 and ended with most candidates winning seats without opposition. Elections will be held in North Rock Creek and Dale.

Watch for updates.