Welcome to December. The month of Christmas, merriment, and DRAMA. Come on, you know it’s true. As families are together for the holidays, the opportunity for the drama increases. If you have family drama, Facebook won’t tell the story-you’ll post the one or two pictures of everyone smiling around the Christmas tree or dinner table, but we all know that at some point, someone said or did something that hurt someone else’s feelings. I know this isn’t every family, but it’s a lot of them!

That is when choices start getting made. Do you have a crucial conversation, or just brush it under the rug? Two very different roads and no matter which one you choose, it can end badly. If you take the brush it under the rug route, nothing gets resolved. It will come up again because we are human and humans keep doing the same thing unless we are challenged to change. Courageous conversations make us stop and take a look at ourselves. It gives us the opportunity to examine our actions and motives, and should convict us if we’ve done something wrong. Conviction is healthy.

Many times though, we choose the ignore it route. We tell ourselves that it won’t do any good to talk to the person who has hurt us. Let’s face it, when we share our true feelings with someone who has been hurting us for a while, it feels like we are giving them the power to hurt us more.

The truth is, when we choose to share our perspective and feelings, we are actually taking power back. It is a strong person who can say to another, “When ________happens, it makes me feel _____.” Let’s face it, we are hurt anyways. We tell ourselves a story of the situation in our minds, so why not find out their side of it? They may disappoint you and really be a jerk, but at least you will KNOW they are a jerk and aren’t guessing anymore. The truth will help you decide how to proceed. It might putting some distance in the relationship or limiting exposure to them in the future. It’s healthy to decide what is best for you, and then acting upon it.

I have to tell you, whenever I’ve chosen the crucial conversation, it has been better for me and the other individual. The few times I’ve chosen to ignore the situation it has been detrimental and caused distance in the relationship. The funny thing is that the reason I didn’t have the crucial conversation was I didn’t want to ruin the relationship. I thought it would cause separation and distance in the relationship. That happened anyways.

I still haven’t pursued resolution. It isn’t because it isn’t important to me, it is. It’s just that so much time has gone by, I’m not sure how to even approach it anymore. I’ve never found a way to bridge the gap and so the years just keep going by.

The chances are high that an opportunity will present itself and I will get to choose to take the crucial conversation route again. I hope that at my age, level of experience and wisdom, I will make the right choice. It doesn’t mean that the relationship will magically change, but I do believe it will be better for everyone involved.

Jennifer Weiner said, “I’ve learned a lot this year….I learned that things don’t always turn out the way you planned, or the way you think they should. And I’ve learned that there are things that go wrong that don’t always get fixed or put back together the way they were before. I’ve learned that some things stay broken, and I’ve learned that you can get through bad times and keep looking for better ones, as long as you have people who love you.”

We decide how much energy we keep giving a situation. We choose how to handle conflict when it happens in our lives. Let’s choose to be courageous and have conversations that bring us closer to each other and peace.