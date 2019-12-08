Celebrate the season with the Bartlesville Choral Society! Under the direction of Dr. Jonathan Stewart, the BCS will perform Messiah, Sunday, Dec. 8at 2 p.m. at Oklahoma Wesleyan University. This season the BCS is presenting concerts in threes. (Good things come in threes.)

Continuing with that theme, the text, taken from the Bible, tells the story of Christ from His birth, to His death, and ultimately, His resurrection. Handel’s Messiah has been enjoyed by audiences around the world for almost 280 years. His music was so popular that in order to seat more people at the Dublin premiere in 1742, attendees were encouraged to leave their hoop skirts and swords at home. We encourage you to do the same.

Joining the Choral Society is an outstanding cast of soloists:

Brady McElligott, bass-baritone, composer, pianist, coach, and vocalist, has spent many years as musical director/coach for university and community opera programs, community theatre, and as vocal soloist in recital and oratorio, as well as the comic operatic bass-baritone (Alcindoro/Benoit, Don Pasquale, etc.).He has also been Korrepetitor for the American Institute of Musical Studies in Graz, Austria, and musical director for La Zarzuela de Albuquerque .He joined the faculty of The University of Tulsa in the Fall of 2007, where he teaches voice, Diction for Singers, and serves as the Director of Opera Studies.

Lisa Marie Gerstenkorn, contralto, has performed with the Oregon Bach Festival, Taneycomo Festival Orchestra, Southeast Kansas Symphony, and Messiah Festival for the Arts. Recent performances include the world premiere of Bonnie McLarty’s Snow Angel with Lawrence Opera Theatre, and as Julia Child in Hoiby’s one-woman opera Bon Appetit! with Heartland Opera Theatre. Upcoming performances include La Principessa in Puccini’s Suor Angelica with Music on Site, and Ruth in the Sullivan’s Pirates of Penzance with Opera Kansas, while continuing in her second year as a Filstrup Resident Artist with the Tulsa Opera.

Steve Sanders, tenor, is a native of Ninnekah, Oklahoma, and holds degrees in Music Education from the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma from which he received the 2004 Distinguished Young Alumni Award. He received his Masters Degree in Vocal Performance from Oklahoma City University. Mr. Sanders went on to receive a Certificate of Performance from Boston University. Steven Sanders has performed with many prestigious opera companies including New York City Opera, Wolf Trap Opera, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, Opera Boston, Chautauqua Opera, Austin Lyric Opera, Des Moines Metro Opera, Amarillo Opera, and the Opera Institute at Boston University.

Skye Singleton Skye Singleton, Oklahoma native, is a 2nd year Doctoral Candidate in Voice Performance. She has been the soprano soloist for Handel’s Messiah with both the Bartlesville Choral Society and the Norman Philharmonic. Some of her other concert works include Rossini’s Petite messe solenelle and Bach’s St. John Passion. Her operatic roles include: Lucia (Lucia di Lammermoor), Queen Shemaka (The Golden Cockerel), Norina (Don Pasquale), and Frasquita (Carmen) to name a few. Skye regularly performs with the OKC chapter of Opera On Tap. She is also engaged with Painted Sky Opera as an educational outreach singer.

The Bartlesville Choral Society is a 501(c)3 organization and contributions over and above the price of tickets are tax deductible. Support is provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Oklahoma Arts Council, ConocoPhillips and other companies, organizations, and individuals.