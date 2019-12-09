MIAMI — Dr. Kyle Stafford sees a lot of similarity between Northeastern A&M and Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

“There are a lot of comparisons between the two institutions,” said Stafford, vice president of Academic Advancement at SOSU in Durant, who was named the 16th president at NEO. Thursday, Dec. 4.

He succeeds Dr. Jeff Hale, who retired earlier this year after 11 years as president at the college.

“Even though there are four-year degrees at Southeastern and two-year at NEO, we serve some of the same populations and first-generation students,” Stafford said.

While NEO sits near the Missouri and Kansas borders, Durant is only about 20 miles from the Texas state line.

More than 30% of SOSU’s enrollment comes from out of state.

“I am very aware of how much different NEO is than the other two-year schools in Oklahoma,” said Stafford, a Madill native. “It's a special campus. You talk about a premier two-year residential campus, with those athletic programs and the agricultural programs are a big part of why it is a little bit different from the others across the state.”

Stafford will start work here on Jan. 6.

The hiring of Stafford continues an arc between Miami, NEO and Southeastern.

Stafford worked with Hale at Southeastern

“He’s no stranger with me,” Stafford said. “He was my boss at Southeastern. He’s done a great job up there with $70 million in improvements. It’s very evident when you step onto campus it's a great place and an attractive place to educate young people.”

Hale was vice president of enrollment management and marketing and intercollegiate athletics at Southeastern before his hiring at NEO A&M.

SOSU women’s basketball coach Darin Grover is a Miami native and was Lady Norse basketball coach before making the move to Durant in 2005.

Savage Storm men’s basketball Kelly Green also is a Miami native. His father, Cletus, was Golden Norse coach for 16 years.

Stafford said following in Hale’s footsteps would not be easy.

“It’s not easy, I can assure you of that,” Stafford said. “Everywhere he’s been he’s done an outstanding job. He’s been a mentor to me. It will be tough to fill the shoes, but I can tell you, he definitely has NEO headed in the right direction.”

The appointment of Stafford follows a six-month search by the regents that began with the formation of a search committee consisting of NEO administration, faculty, staff, students, alumni and community leaders.

The committee forwarded three names, including Stafford for the full Board of Regents to consider.

Dr. Mark Rasor, one of the finalists, is vice president for fiscal affairs and has been interim president since the retirement of Hale.

The other finalist was Melissa K. Mahan, vice president for student affairs at Texas A&M-San Antonio.

“The A&M Regents are thrilled with the selection of Dr. Stafford as the next president of NEO,” said Tucker Link, chairman of the A&M Board of Regents. “His leadership role at Southeastern Oklahoma State University has prepared him well for this position. We look forward to the continued success and growth of NEO under his direction and guidance.”

As an enrollment manager at SOSU, he worked closely with the school’s academic leaders and departments.

“That’s a big part of who I am, helping young people get where they want to in life,” Stafford said. “I firmly believe a college degree helps change their trajectory in life, not only theirs, but future generations.”