Tuesday

Dec 10, 2019 at 12:01 AM


The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County court records:


Bartlesville Police Department


Dec. 4


• Ryan Andy Cuevas, 31, on charges of fraud imperson.


• Kyle Dewayne Fugate, 36, on charges of obedience to stop or yield sign and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.


• Michelle Marie Johnson, 36, on charges of shoplifting.


• Ernest Taylor Marshall, 50, on charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance and paraphernalia.


• Michael Jay Potter, 69, on charges of lewd proposal to a minor child.


Dec. 5


• Paul Gregory Argo, 47, on charges of failure to register as a sex offender.


• Amanda Mae Orcutt, 43, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and defective equipment on vehicle.


• Brittin Corey Ray, 29, on charges of possession of marijuana and amphetamines and paraphernalia.


• Casey Allen Schuchman, 30, on charges of obstructing driver’s view or control and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.


• Erica Ann Spigell, 35, on charges of identity theft and obstructing an officer.


Washington County Sheriff’s Office


Dec. 4


• Natasha Marie Grass, 21, on charges of intoxication.


• Christopher Eugene Hodges, 24, on charges of driving while impaired and eluding.


• Stephen Michael Walden, 21, on charges of intoxication.