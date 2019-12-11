HOLDENVILLE — Tristan Crook made his only 3-point field goal count in McLoud’s 57-53 overtime victory over Holdenville Tuesday night.

After Holdenville hit two free throws with seven seconds left in regulation to go up 48-45, Crook canned a 3-point shot from the top of the key as time expired to set up overtime.

Crook added five more points as McLoud out-scored Holdenville 9-5 in the extra session.

Crook finished with a game-high 18 points. Teammates Jacob Jordan and Brenden Howard added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Jordan was accurate on two 3-point shots and Luke Norwood added a trey.

McLoud was 11 of 18 from the free-throw line. Holdenville was 9 of 16.

“That was a good win,” McLoud coach Tim Boyer said. “That gym gets really loud. You can’t hear yourself talk, but we battled back through a lot of adversity.”

McLoud, 2-2, will square off against Bethel at 8 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the First United Bank Classic at Bethel.

Girls

Down 24-16 entering the final quarter, Holdenville went on a 19-6 tear to upend McLoud 35-30.

Lexi Boyer led McLoud’s scoring with 16, including a trey. No other Lady Redskin had more than six points. Destin Walker posted McLoud’s other 3-pointer.

Holdenville had 19 free-throw opportunities, hitting 12. McLoud was just 2 of 7.

McLoud, 2-2, will meet Byng at 1 p.m. Thursday at the First United Bank Classic.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.