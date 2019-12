Ben Corley fired in 24 points as the Liberty Academy boys hammered Cristo Rey, 59-26, in boys' high school school basketball action Tuesday night at the Jack Hunter Memorial Gymnasium.

Sago Miles and Cary Wiley added 14 points each for the victorious Eagles.

In the girls' game, Bria Pelate poured in 27 points as Liberty Academy crushed Cristo Rey, 72-9.

Madalyn Leader added 18 points to the Liberty attack and Paris Rimer tacked on 11.