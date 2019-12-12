National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, Dec 14 and the Oklahoma Roll to Wreaths Chapter is leading various ceremonies in Pottawatomie County.

According to Roll to Wreaths President Rowdy Butler, the day will start at 9 a.m. in Oklahoma City and everyone will leave from Freymiller Inc.

"Our escort starts there with a law enforcement escort. We will come to Shawnee and go to the courthouse," Butler said. "There is a memorial put up there for our veterans...We will have individuals lay a wreath at each black pole for each branch of service."

Butler explained the escort will be at the courthouse around 9:30 to 9:45 a.m. and following the veterans memorial there will be a moment at the courthouse where they will lay a wreath in honor of Tecumseh Police Officer Justin Terney, who was killed in the line of duty, and in honor other fallen Pottawatomie County fallen officers.

"A helicopter will be there on scene. We will have a fire truck with flags and such and from there we will go to Tecumseh ceremony," Butler said.

Butler explained the Tecumseh ceremony will take place at the Tecumseh Alumni Center at Tecumseh High School.

"We will have several honor guards there. We will have Del City Navy Junior ROTC Honor guard. We will have U.S. Naval Sea Cadets Honor Guard. We will have Seminole Nation Honor Guard," Rowdy said. "We will have Shawnee Absentee Honor Guard. Then we have the Governor's honor guard.”

During the ceremony, Butler said he will do a few poems, the POW MIA table will be done by the Shawnee Veterans of Foreign War and the guest speaker at the ceremony will be retired Navy captain John Keilty, United States Navy.

"Then after the ceremony we will end up going and laying wreaths at the gravesites in the area," Butler said. "The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office will also be laying wreaths at Highland Cemetery, which they helped sponsor wreaths this year and adopted that cemetery."

Butler said the Missing Man formation this year will be led by the Red Dirt Rejects and the Tecumseh High School Band is performing at the event.

Butler said he's been doing this event since 2015 and he started doing it so everyone would have enough wreaths for those being honored.

"Wreaths Across America says it best, remember, honor and teach," Butler said.

Report compiled by Reporter Elisabeth Slay.