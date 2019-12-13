BETHEL – The Byng Lady Pirates nearly doubled the McLoud Redskins' field goal total (25-13) while capturing a 58-38 win in the first round of the First United Bank Basketball Classic Thursday at Bethel High School's B.E. Cantrell Fieldhouse.

Kennedy Large poured in 18 points to lead the Byng offensive charge. She was 8-of-12 from the floor to go with four boards and a pair of steals.

Carizma Nelson followed with 10 points and Britney Brooks-Teel tacked on eight points, six rebounds and four steals as the Lady Pirates, leading just 20-14 at the half, used a 27-5 third-quarter blitz to pull away.

Lexie Boyer paced McLoud, 2-3 on the season, with 16 points and Cheyenne Banks finished with 12. That pair was the top rebounders for the Lady Redskins as Banks collected seven while Boyer ended up with six.

Byng shot 44.6% from the field while McLoud was only 31.7. The Lady Pirates also held a 33-31 edge on the boards.

McLoud went on a five-plus minute scoreless spell, ending the second quarter and beginning the third. By the time the clock hit the 6:13 mark of the third quarter, the Lady Pirates had built a 30-14 cushion and went on to a 47-19 lead through three quarters.

The Lady Redskins did outscore Byng 19-11 in the fourth to make it closer.

McLoud will play in the consolation bracket today at 10 a.m. while Byng plays in the semifinals today at 4 p.m.