A SHAWNEE HOLIDAY TRADITION CONTINUES

You’re invited to our 98th Annual Jones Theatres Free Christmas Show on December 23rd at the Hornbeck Theatre. This year we will be showing the animated holiday classic “Dr. Suess’ The Grinch” (2018) rated PG and featuring the voice of Benedict Cumberbatch. Doors will open at 9:30 am and the movie starts at 10:00 am. The movie is free for all ages up to the theatre’s capacity. Christmas candy will be distributed after the movie.

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8:

“JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL” SHOWING AT CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6: The gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to rescue one of their own, the players will have to brave parts unknown from arid deserts to snowy mountains, to escape the world's most dangerous game. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. (2:03) (Rated PG-13: for adventure action, suggestive content and some language.)

“RICHARD JEWELL”: The world is first introduced to Richard Jewell as the security guard who reports finding the device at the 1996 Atlanta bombing-his report making him a hero whose swift actions save countless lives. But within days, the law enforcement wannabe becomes the FBI's number one suspect, vilified by press and public alike, his life ripped apart. Reaching out to independent, anti-establishment attorney Watson Bryant, Jewell staunchly professes his innocence. But Bryant finds he is out of his depth as he fights the combined powers of the FBI, GBI and APD to clear his client's name, while keeping Richard from trusting the very people trying to destroy him. Kathy Bates has received a Golden Globe Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role in this movie. Starring Olivia Wilde and Kathy Bates. (2:09) (Rated R: for language including some sexual references, and brief bloody images.)

“DARK WATERS”: Inspired by a shocking true story, corporate environmental defense attorney Rob Bilott has just made partner at his prestigious Cincinnati law firm in large part due to his work defending Big Chem companies. He finds himself conflicted after he’s contacted by two West Virginia farmers who believe that the local DuPont plant is dumping toxic waste in the area landfill that is destroying their fields and killing their cattle. Hoping to learn the truth about just what is happening, Bilott, with help from his supervising partner in the firm, Tom Terp, files a complaint that marks the beginning of an epic 15-year fight—one that will not only test his relationship with his wife, Sarah, but also his reputation, his health and his livelihood. Starring Mark Ruffalo and Anne Hathaway. (2:06) (PG-13: for thematic content, some disturbing images, and strong language.)

“KNIVES OUT”: Acclaimed writer and director Rian Johnson pays tribute to mystery mastermind Agatha Christie in this fun, modern-day murder mystery. When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. Everyone is a suspect, from Harlan's dysfunctional family to his devoted staff. Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan's untimely death. This movie has been nominated for three Golden Globe Awards including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Starring Daniel Craig and Chris Evans. (2:10) (Rated PG-13: for thematic elements including brief violence, some strong language, sexual references, and drug material.)

DISNEY’S “FROZEN II” SHOWING AT CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6: Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In “Frozen,” Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In “Frozen 2,” she must hope they are enough. Nominated for two Golden Globe Awards including Best Motion Picture – Animated. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Featuring the voices of Kristen Bell and Jonathan Groff. (1:43) (Rated PG: for action/peril and some thematic elements.)

“A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD”: After a jaded magazine writer is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness, and decency from America's most beloved neighbor. A timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” is based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. Tom Hanks has been nominated for Golden Globe’s Best Supporting Actor for his role as Fred Rogers. Starring Tom Hanks and Matthew Rhys. (1:48) (Rated PG: for some strong thematic material, a brief fight, and some mild language.)

“FORD v. FERRARI” SHOWING AT CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6: Based on the remarkable true story of the visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby and the fearless British-born driver Ken Miles, who together battled corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominating race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966. Christian Bale has received a Golden Globe Best Actor nomination for his role in this movie. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale. (2:32) (Rated PG-13: for some language and peril.)

“CHARLIE’S ANGELS”: Sabina, Elena, and Jane are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally. With the world's smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere. Starring Kristen Stewart and Elizabeth Banks. (1:58) (Rated PG-13: for action/violence, language and some suggestive material.)

“MIDWAY”: This movie centers on the Battle of Midway, a clash between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy which marked a pivotal turning point in the Pacific Theater during WWII. The film, based on the real-life events of this heroic feat, tells the story of the leaders and soldiers who used their instincts, fortitude and bravery to overcome the odds. Starring Patrick Wilson and Woody Harrelson. (2:18) (Rated PG-13: for sequences of war violence and related images, language and smoking.)

NOW SHOWING AT MOVIES SIX AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“BLACK CHRISTMAS”: Hawthorne College is quieting down for the holidays. But as Riley Stone and her Mu Kappa Epsilon sisters--athlete Marty, rebel Kris, and foodie Jesse--prepare to deck the halls with a series of seasonal parties, a black-masked stalker begins killing sorority women one by one. But the killer is about to discover that this generation's women aren't willing to become hapless victims as they fight back. Starring Imogen Poots and Lily Donoghue. (1:32) (Rated PG-13: for violence, terror, thematic content involving sexual assault, language, sexual material and drinking.)

“QUEEN & SLIM”: Slim and Queen's first date takes an unexpected turn when a policeman pulls them over for a minor traffic violation. When the situation escalates, Slim takes the officer's gun and shoots him in self-defense. Now labeled cop killers in the media, Slim and Queen feel that they have no choice but to go on the run and evade the law. When a video of the incident goes viral, the unwitting outlaws soon become a symbol of trauma, terror, grief and pain for people all across the country. Starring Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith. (2:12) (Rated R: for violence, some strong sexuality, nudity, pervasive language, and brief drug use.)

“PLAYMOBIL: THE MOVIE”: When her younger brother Charlie unexpectedly disappears into the magical, animated universe of PLAYMOBIL®, unprepared Marla must go on a quest of a lifetime to bring him home. As she sets off on a fantastic journey across stunning new worlds, Marla teams up with some unlikely and heroic new friends - the smooth-talking food truck driver Del, the dashing and charismatic secret agent Rex Dasher, a wholehearted misfit robot, an extravagant fairy-godmother and many more. Through their vibrant adventure, Marla and Charlie realize that no matter how life plays out, you can achieve anything when you believe in yourself. Featuring the voices of Jim Gaffigan and Daniel Radcliffe. (1:39) (Rated PG: for action/peril and some language.)

“PLAYING WITH FIRE”: When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson and his elite team of firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet -- babysitting. As their lives, jobs and depot get turned upside down, the three men soon learn that children -- much like fires -- are wild and unpredictable. Starring John Cena and Judy Greer. (1:36) (Rated PG: for rude humor, some suggestive material and mild peril.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE HORNBECK and PENTHOUSE TWIN THEATRE:

“TERMINATOR: DARK FATE”: More than two decades have passed since Sarah Connor prevented Judgment Day, changed the future, and re-wrote the fate of the human race. Dani Ramos is living a simple life in Mexico City with her brother and father when a highly advanced and deadly new Terminator -- a Rev-9 -- travels back through time to hunt and kill her. Dani's survival depends on her joining forces with two warriors: Grace, an enhanced super-soldier from the future, and a battle-hardened Sarah Connor. As the Rev-9 ruthlessly destroys everything and everyone in its path on the hunt for Dani, the three are led to a T-800 from Sarah's past that may be their last best hope. Starring Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger. (2:08) (Rated R: for violence throughout, language and brief nudity.)

“MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN”: Lionel Essrog, a lonely private detective living with Tourette Syndrome, ventures to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend, Frank Minna. Armed only with a few clues and the engine of his obsessive mind, Lionel unravels closely guarded secrets that hold the fate of New York in the balance. In a mystery that carries him from gin soaked jazz clubs in Harlem to the hard-edged slums of Brooklyn and, finally, into the gilded halls of New York's power brokers, Lionel contends with thugs, corruption and the most dangerous man in the city to honor his friend and save the woman who might be his own salvation. Nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Score. Starring Edward Norton and Alec Baldwin. (2:24) (Rated R: for language throughout including some sexual references, brief drug use, and violence.)