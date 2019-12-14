EARLSBORO — North Rock Creek outscored Earlsboro 10-3 in the second overtime and earned a 75-68 victory Friday night.

Diego Garcia of North Rock Creek was the game’s leading scorer with 28. Garcia had seven points in the first overtime.

Carter Harvey of NRC finished with 18 points, including four in the second OT.

North Rock Creek (2-2) missd a shot at the final buzzer of regulation.

Micah Anderson was Earlsboro’s leading scorer with 23, followed by Donte Hall with 10.

North Rock Creek will travel to Liberty Tuesday night. Earlsboro will be idle until Jan. 7.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.