OKEMAH — Three Seminole girls scored in double figures Friday, paying off in a 60-57 victory over Hilldale in semifinal play of the Okemah Tournament.

Holli Ladd was the game’s leading scorer with a 19-point effort which included two treys. She posted 11 points in the third quarter.

Katyanna Andrews tallied 18 with four 3-point field goals and Makayla Harge came through with 12.

Hilldale missed a 3-point attempt with two seconds remaining.

“Their girl had a good look on the 3-pointer,” said Seminole coach Charles Kemp. “I thought it was going in.”

Seminole improved to 4-0 despite hitting just 10-of-25 free throws for 40 percent. Hilldale was 11 of 17 from the line.

Seminole will play the winner of Friday night’s semifinal game between Beggs and Okemah in Saturday’s 7 p.m. championship game.

Boys

Seminole’s Josh Edenborough had a much different head-coaching view than normal Friday as his Chieftains captured a 38-32 consolation victory over Bristow.

Edenborough, hindered by the flu, wore a mask and satin the stands while assistant coach Bobby Sanford was closest to the squad.

“I didn’t want to spread the flu to my whole team,” Edenborough said.

Junior Adam O’Daniel was Seminole’s top scorer with 15, all coming in the lane. Senior Cepado Wilkins finished with 11 points, primarily by taking the ball to the rim. Wilkins hit 2-of-3 free throws, Seminole’s only charity tosses of the game.

“It was a weird game,” Edenborough said. “No one could get anything going offensively, and we couldn’t find the right tempo. But we kept our composure. It was ugly but it was a win.”

Seminole outscored Bristow 12-5 over the last eight minutes.

Seminole (3-1) will engage Hilldale at 2:30 Saturday in the consolation championship game.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.