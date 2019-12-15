Hi there! Nice to be chatting with you all again because today is kind of a special day because I am about to introduce you to a really neat lady whom you may be seeing on an almost daily basis at the Shawnee Senior Center right here in downtown Shawnee. Her name is Jamee Walters (and, as Amy has reminded us all, that’s Jamee with two e’s).

Jamee is a real “Okie” born and raised in Norman. She loved sports as a child and decided at a young age that she was gonna be a coach. Because she loved the sports she played and wanted to pass that same feeling along to others. After high school she was off to UCO and a degree in health, physical education and recreation with a particular interest in coaching softball.

While working on her degree, Jamee was also working as a part-time employee at Eckerd Pharmacy. She took a job as an assistant manager at the Eckerd’s where she had been working. They liked her and when a managerial position opened she accepted. She worked for Eckerd as a store manager for 13 years.

I do need to mention that during this time, Jamee had some additional roles to work on. In college, she met the love of her life, Bryan Walters. She was married for 27 years until Bryan’s passing at the age of 51, leaving her and their daughter (Brooke) to carry on his light and love. Bryan was very proud of Brooke and her accolades as a softball player. Following her parents in the sports arena, she played four years of softball in college — two years at Seminole State in which she made All-American, All-Conference and led the country in junior college with 98 RBI’s (which for those of you like me who had to look that up – it means “Runs Batted In”). After Seminole, Brooke played at SWOSU in Weatherford for one year and then finished her senior year at UCO in Edmond. Brooke achieved 50 home runs in her college career and had three games with back-to-back-to-back home runs.

As life challenged Jamee’s career path after Eckerd’s, she concentrated on human resources as a career path and as she began work in that area she went to Dayton Tire (she was there when I was there, surprisingly enough, and we just realized that) as well as at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Oklahoma City, Chromalloy in Midwest City and the company Teleflora.

And now here we come to the senior center in downtown Shawnee. She was one of the first part-time recreation aides selected by Amy, Kerri and the HR department of the city to join the new staff at the center. I was here when the pallets of new furniture arrived, and Jamee was one of the two gals there who were moving the pallets to the back of the pool room from outside the back door. I also saw her on her knees unboxing and putting together pieces of the furniture. She is definitely a woman of many talents and strength.

One of the more serious accomplishments in life is her work with her Women’s Support Group program. Originally started in the Grace Church in Choctaw, Jamee and a friend started a female church members group that met monthly to help others deal with the loss of a loved one. For over three years, Jamee has been leading this group of ladies, whose ages range from 26 to 91. It was exciting for the center to have Jamee start a local branch of this program right here. The group meets every Monday at the center at 10:30 a.m. Individuals 55 or over are welcome to check it out for themselves.

In the meantime, drop in and introduce yourself to one of our new employees at the Shawnee Senior Center, Jamee Walters. Tell her you read all about her right here in the paper, especially if you would like to join her in Women’s Grief Support Group. Thanks for checking out the column, and I’ll visit with you all again next time!

Amy’s Insights

As Bobbi said, Jamee has been a valuable part of our team here at the senior center, and we are very blessed to have her! Her smile lights up the room, and we really appreciate her sense of humor and servant’s heart.

There are lots of programs and events going on between now and Christmas. Yesterday we showed our first holiday movie, and we have more coming up this week. We will show several Christmas classic movies at 1 p.m. on both Monday and Wednesday, as well as on Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. In addition, we will have one more feature showing on Monday, Dec. 23, at 1 p.m. If you are interested in knowing which holiday movies will be shown, be sure to come by the senior center at 401 N. Bell or call 405-878-1528.

Join the Square 8’s Square Dancing Club this evening at 7 p.m. for their regular bi-monthly gathering. This is a great opportunity for some fun, fellowship, and food! Cost is $3 for dancers and just $1 to come enjoy the music and atmosphere. They will also be meeting after Christmas on Dec. 27, at 7 p.m.

Speaking of Christmas, the senior center will be closed just on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Dec. 24 and 25. The other days that week we will be open. The Community Center will close for the holidays Friday, Dec. 20, be closed all week, then re-open on Monday, Dec. 30. For more information about the Project Heart lunch schedule, please call 405-275-4530. The Community Center is located at 804 S. Park, which is on the corner of Park and Dunbar.

All of the fitness classes will take a break during the week of Christmas, with the exception of the Enhance Fitness class. Beth will still meet for class at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and Friday, Dec. 23 and 27 so be sure to come participate. Lastly, if you need a copy of the December calendar, just stop by or call us at 405-878-1528 and we can drop one to you in the mail.

Thanks for reading and be sure to tune in to hear more about senior happenings on the “Mike in the Morning” Show aired each Wednesday mornings at 8:35 a.m. on KGFF 1040AM/100.9FM.

As always, we look forward to seeing YOU at the CENTER!