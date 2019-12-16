The House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday, December 18 on the articles of impeachment presented by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Should the House vote to impeach President Donald J. Trump, the vote will go to the Senate as the third and final step in impeachment proceedings. The Chief Justice of the United States, John Roberts, will preside over the hearings. For a Senate conviction, two-thirds of the vote (67 of the 100 possible votes) is required. If the House does pass the resolution, a Senate vote is expected in January.

According to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, impeach means to charge with a crime or a misdemeanor or to cast doubt upon.

The House will meet on Tuesday, December 17 to set parameters for the debate and to discuss proposed changes to the Judiciary Committees resolution. The panel is controlled by the Democrats who hold nine of 13 seats and it is likely the current text will stand.

The vote could take most of the day on Wednesday, depending on the parameters set for the debate and how long members have the floor.

While Republicans have unanimously voted against the resolution, at least two Democratic "defections" are expected as Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and Collin Peterson of Minnesota have both opposed the resolution.

A short timeline of the current impeachment process:

• On September 24, Pelosi announced the House was "moving forward with the official impeachment inquiry", the first step in the impeachment process.

• On December 3, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, which oversees the executive branch departments and agencies, published their report. The report stated that the inquiry revealed a months-long plot to subvert U.S. Foreign policy to Ukraine, in favor of two politically motivated investigations. The report also says that the evidence of misconduct and the obstruction of Congress was "overwhelming". Democrat Adam Schiff is the chairman of the HPSCI.

• On December 5, Pelosi announced that the Articles of Impeachment were being drafted.

• On December 10, the House Judiciary Committee Democrats announced the two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

• On December 13, Judicial Committee approved the Articles of Impeachment to be voted upon by the House.

History of Impeachments

Only two United States Presidents have ever been impeached, Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998, however neither former president was convicted by the Senate and served the remainder of their terms. Richard Nixon was to be tried by impeachment, but resigned before the proceedings began.

The first president to be tried for impeachment was John Tyler in 1842. The basis for the impeachment was Tyler's use of the presidential veto. Congressman John Botts, a Unionist from Richmond, Virginia, introduced the impeachment resolution. The Botts Resolution was rejected 127-83 in January the following year.