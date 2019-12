Tecumseh resident Mary Aline Robbins, 83, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Shawnee.

Tecumseh resident Mary Aline Robbins, 83, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Shawnee.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, at Cross Connections Church (formerly Oak Park Church of God) with JoAnn Kirkhom officiating. Burial will follow at Little Cemetery under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.