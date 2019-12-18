PAWHUSKA PUBLIC LIBRARY

Misty Hull book signing will be Saturday

The Pawhuska Public Library will hold a book signing from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. Local author Misty A. Hull will be on-hand to sign copies of her book “Lienara,” which tells a fictional story intended for children. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the signing, and the price is $13.99 per copy.

OSAGE NATION MUSEUM

Holiday Family Night scheduled Friday

Celebrate the holidays at the Osage Nation Museum on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The museum will be buzzing with children’s performances, holiday food and a special visit from Santa’s cousin—Santahoodle. Visitors will enjoy an evening of Christmas Monologues and Pantomime from the drama class of Dance Maker Academy taught by Jennifer Adair. The 7-9 year olds will perform a Christmas pantomime followed by holiday monologues performed by the young adult class. There will be an open mic to follow performances.

“The Osage Nation Museum has a long history of hosting holiday celebrations and this year is no different,” said Museum Director Marla Redcorn-Miller. “The museum will feature the creativity and talent of young performers in our community, as well as serving as a host of other fun activities for all ages. It is part of the Museum’s poetry reading series hosted by Susan Shannon which has enjoyed great participation from local writers.”

Christmas Ornament Contest

The Osage Nation Museum is hosting a Christmas Ornament contest. Bring in a handmade ornament to go on the Osage Nation Museum’s Christmas tree. Winner will be announced at the Dec. 20 event and receive a Pendleton blanket. Contest Ages: Children from 1 to 92. Deadline: Dec. 19 at Noon, Museum Front Desk. Size limit: 10 inches. Ornament submissions will be donated to the Osage Nation Christmas Tree.

Christmas Photos with Santahoodle

To close the evening this year, Santa Claus’s Osage cousin, Santahoodle, will be in the house to hear kids’ Christmas wishes and to have pictures taken with the kiddies. Everyone is welcome.

PAWHUSKA CAROLING PARTY

Festive event set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday

The date and time for the 25th Annual Reed-Hembree Community Caroling Party have been set.

Thursday Dec. 19, singers will be leaving Grill 125 in Pawhuska at 6:30 p.m. and returning at 7:30 p.m. for refreshments and awards to special attendees.

All are invited for a great time. A couple of bus vans will be provided for transportation, plus numerous cars. For more information, please call 918-287-3507. Bring the family, friends and neighbors.

WOOLOROC LIGHT SHOW

‘Wonderland of Lights’ continues through Sunday

A wonderful holiday tradition has returned again this year at Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve with the spectacular “Wonderland of Lights.” The grounds and buildings of Woolaroc are covered with more than 750,000 lights.

The lights were turned on Friday, Nov. 29, the day after Thanksgiving, and will be on every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from 5-9 p.m., through Dec. 22. Admission to Wonderland of Lights is $6 for adults and $1 for children 11 years old and under.

“This is truly one of those wonderful family traditions for so many people,” Woolaroc CEO Bob Fraser said. “We have families who meet here at Woolaroc each year to celebrate their ‘family Christmas’ during our lights. In addition to the lights, we have wagon rides, live entertainment, Santa Claus in the Museum, hot cider/hot chocolate and cookies for sale in the Lodge; and, if you are lucky, you may catch a glimpse of the Holiday Horseman, covered in lights, riding across the grounds.

“To have the chance to walk the grounds as holiday music drifts through the trees, enjoying the lights, hearing the laughter of children - this is the way things should be this time of year.

“The Ranch Crew takes care of the Haunted Grove and the main buildings in addition to taking care of the Wagon Rides,” Fraser said. “It is a big undertaking and one that involves every employee at Woolaroc…but it is something that everyone looks forward to as one of the special things that we do each year. The sparkle in the eyes of the children as they walk around makes all the work worthwhile.”

Entertainment will be in the Heritage Theater almost every Friday and Saturday night. Again this year, the main drive to the campus will be reversed, allowing guests the unique view of the buildings across from Clyde Lake, outlined in lights.

Woolaroc is located 12 miles southwest of Bartlesville on State Highway 123 and 45 miles northwest of Tulsa. For more information, call Woolaroc at 918-336-0307, extension 10 or 11.