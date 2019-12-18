Jaylean Gray-Williams

Jaylean Gray- Williams, 64, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, died Friday, December 13, 2019.

Jaylean was born February 27, 1955 to parents Earl Jay and Dora Mae “Morgan” Gray in Joplin, Missouri. She graduated from Commerce High School in 1973. Jaylean married Everett Williams on August 4, 1973.

Her life’s work was to care for children. She took this calling serious and provided a loving home for more than 130 children over a 23-year span. She stayed strong in her faith throughout everything! She loved her family fiercely and wanted to save all the animals she ever came across. Jaylean’s favorite time of the year was Christmas and she made it special each and every year!

Jaylean was the Queen of the Red Hatters Club and was a member of the Oklahoma State Extension Club.

She was preceded in death by her father and father in law, Tommy Jay Williams, Sr.

Jaylean is survived by her husband Everett Williams; daughters and son-in-laws Matt and Kimberly Sumpter, Bobby and Jennifer Glenn, SaraLyn Williams and Michael and Deborah VanSlyke; grandchildren Gyuseok and Michael Jeong, Seth Dutton, Bobby Jay Glenn, Emily Sumpter, Corbin and Rachel Pinkston, Christian and Heaven Pinkston, Sierra Virden, Jessica Adams, Abby VanSlyke, Rachel VanSlyke, Victoria Adams, Greyson Pinkston, Kaylen Pinkston and Blakely Pinkston; brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, family, friends and foster children.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral services will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 2pm at Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church with a private family graveside to follow.

Friends who wish may sign the online guestbook at www.stumpff.org