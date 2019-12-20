The Shawnee Lady Wolves and Wolves finally launch the home portion of their 2019-20 schedules tonight as they take on the Ada Lady Cougars and Cougars at the SHS Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

Coach Wendi Wells' Shawnee girls, 2-2 on the season and ranked 14th in Class 5A, will contend with an Ada girls team which is 5-1 and ranked 16th in Class 4A.

The Lady Cougars routed Madill, 61-36, Tuesday night after registering a third-place finish in the Tulsa Bishop Kelley Invitational. In that tournament, Ada doubled up Claremore, 62-31, in the opener, lost to 6A No. 11 Sand Springs, 48-46 in overtime, in the semifinals and then knocked off host and 5A No. 19 Bishop Kelley, 43-32, for third place.

The Lady Wolves have won two straight after an 0-2 start to the season. Both of those wins came in consolation play of that Kelley Tournament.

Shawnee secured fifth place with a 42-28 win over 5A No. 16 Tulsa Edison Prep. Aubrie Megehee fired in a career-high 27 points to spark the Lady Wolves in that contest and was named to the all-tournament team. Shawnee opened the game with a 9-0 run and never trailed and ended up converting 11-of-14 from the free-throw line. SHS defeated Tulsa Memorial, 32-20, on the second day of that tournament.

Coach Ron Arthur's Wolves, ranked fourth in Class 5A, enter tonight's action at 3-1 after finishing second in the Kelley Tournament. Shawnee was on the short end of a 71-61 score to Tulsa Webster in the finals.

Jaylon Orange and Ka'Veon Sharp each tossed in 14 points to fuel the Wolves in a losing effort. Shawnee had reached the finals with victories over host Bishop Kelley, 67-47, in the opening round and Sapulpa, 73-69, in the semifinals.

Ada is ranked fifth in Class 4A and possesses a 5-1 record.

This will be the first of two straight for Shawnee against Ada. After the holiday break, the Lady Wolves and Wolves will visit the Lady Cougars and Cougars on Jan. 3.

Note: In other area high school basketball action tonight, Dale plays at Christian Heritage, McLoud hosts Stroud and Seminole visits Wewoka.