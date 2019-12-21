Greg Seman, 52, of Ravenna, Ohio, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Ravenna, Ohio.

Greg was born Sept. 1, 1967, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Kenneth and Mary Jane (Stuart) Seman.

He is survived by his parents, Kenneth Seman of Ravenna, Ohio, and Mary Jane Schrzan of Shawnee; sister, Kris Pell and husband Nathan of Las Vegas, Nevada; brother, Rick Seman of Shawnee; niece, Hailey Seman Bennett and husband Mackenzie of Covington, Kentucky; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Greg had a very strong conviction and character and he will be truly missed by all those who knew and loved him.