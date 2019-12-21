Letha “Jo” Dockrey, 81, of Shawnee, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 19, 2019.

Jo was born Sept. 28, 1938. She graduated from Shawnee High School.

Jo married the love of her life, Pascal Grant Dockrey, on May 13, 1956. Grant and Jo enjoyed 58 years of marriage together. Jo worked as a title abstractor and ranched with her husband.

Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Otis Gentry Smith, and Clara Mae Smith, husband Pascal Grant Dockrey, son Zackary Grant Dockrey, grandson Tanner Joe Dockrey, brother-in-law Vernon Martin, and sister-in-law Chris Smith.

Jo’s family includes Dace Dockrey and wife Sharon, Jack Dockrey and wife Connie, Scott Dockrey, and Luke and wife Angela. Her grandchildren include Shane Dockrey and wife Mandy, Justin Dockrey, Clayton and wife Sarah, Whitney Dockrey-Miller and husband Brandon, Brady Dockrey, Danielle Dockrey-Manship and husband Asa, Trevor Dockrey and wife Stephanie, DaLacy Dockrey, and Rachel Dockrey. Her great grandchildren include Avery Dockrey, Dace Dockrey, Ellie Dockrey, Grace Dockrey, and Jensen Dockrey. Her siblings include Cleta Martin and Bill Smith.

Jo loved unconditionally as the best wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Jo loved cooking for her family, Sunday dinners, and holidays with her family. She also loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, working outside, vacationing, and dancing.

A service will be held on Monday, Dec. 23, at 2 p.m., at University Baptist Church by Minister Mark Guinn. A burial will follow at Centerville Cemetery, west of Shawnee. The family will receive visitors on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Walker Family Funeral Home.