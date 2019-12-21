MCLOUD - It was homecoming Friday night as the McLoud basketball teams hosted Stroud for a thrilling doubleheader.

The Redskins took care of the Tigers 54-43, before the girls took center stage and delivered a thriller. The Lady Tigers bested McLoud 66-65 in overtime.

When McLoud’s Hallea Winsea sank one of two free throws with just :14 left in the game, the Lady Redskins were breathing easy with a 54-50 lead.

Stroud took that breath away with an amazing four-point swing with just four ticks left on the clock.

Lady Tiger Jadyn Young was fouled driving to the hoop with :04 left. She sank the first free throw then hit the next one off of the back iron, which was rebounded by Kileaigh Mixon who turned and kicked the ball out to Kailea Coleman who then delivered the nothing but net trey to send the game into overtime as the final horn sounded.

In the extra period, McLoud built another four-point lead on a Winsea trey with 1:05 left. Stroud answered and Young put the Lady Tigers up for good with a layup with :11 remaining.

McLoud had one last shot and got a good look as Lexi Boyer pulled up for a mid-range jumper that danced around the rim and fell out as the buzzer sounded.

The Lady Tigers jumped on McLoud early, taking a 19-6 lead after the first quarter.

McLoud got its offense going in the second quarter and cut the deficit to 25-23 at the half.

The Lady Redskins built a lead in the third and took a 40-34 lead into the final frame.

McLoud led the entire fourth quarter until Coleman’s trey at the end of regulation.

Stroud’s Mixon led all scorers with 23 points and Katlyn Hughey scored 19. She hit three treys. Young netted 18 points for the Lady Tigers.

Cheyenne Banks led McLoud with 20 and Boyer finished with 14. Winsea added 10 for the Lady Redskins. McLoud fell to 3-5 on the season.

In the boys contest, Stroud had no answer for McLoud’s Tristan Crook. Crook scored a game-high 26 points and did most of his damage driving to the rim, attacking the Tiger interior defense.

The two offenses started off slow and McLoud held a 10-8 lead after the first quarter and extended it to 21-15 at the end of the half.

The third quarter was a much different story for the Redskins. Crook scored 11 points in the third and Brenden Howard six on the way to a 19-point effort as McLoud ook a 40-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

Stroud cut the lead down to 48-40 on Clayton Ellick’s fourth trey of the second half with 2:54 left in the game. That was as close as the Tigers would come as McLoud took care of the ball down the stretch to head into the holidays with a the 11-point victory.

Ellick led Stroud in scoring with 22 points and Grant Elerick chipped in with nine.

Crook was the only Redskin in double figures. Howard and Sammy Keller each added seven.

McLoud improved to 3-5 on the season. The McLoud squads are idle until Jan. 4 when they will travel to face Chandler.