OBU’s Warren M. Angel College of Fine Arts will present Opera on the Hill featuring Mozart’s “The Magic Flute.” The production will take place Jan. 30 and 31, 2020, in Yarborough Auditorium on OBU’s campus at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be available for the purchase at the door. General admission is $5 and student tickets are $3.

The production is directed by Dr. Louima Lilite, associate professor of music and McGavern-Montgomery Professor of Music. The conductor for the performances will be OBU student Mitchell Manlapig.

The cast is comprised of many OBU students. The role of Tamino will be played by Andrew Barker and Pamina will be played by Katie Logan. The role of Sarastoro will be played by Brady Paul, while the Queen of the Night will be played by Anne Aquayo. The First, Second and Third Ladies will be played by Sarah Smith, Alethea-Jade Coffey and Harmony Dewees respectively. Papagena will be played by Kalyne Hendrichsen and Papageno will be played by Chase Davis. Monastatos will be played by Tommy Peercy.

The Tenor Armored Man will be played by OBU’s Naaman Henager and the Bass Armored Man will be played by Nathan Henager. The Speaker of the Temple will be played by Jordan Evans. The First, Second and Third Spirits will be played by Estelle Lilite, Makalah Jessup and Kursty Young.

The Chorus is made up of members Brock Brown, Rey Figueroa, Cason West, Nick Immel, Connor Eshelman, Makayla Freeman, Monica Stiffler, Gracie Jackson and Lexi Germany.

The tech direction team consists of costume director is Kalyne Hendrichsen, props master Sarah Smith and lighting director Raelyn Williamson. The house manager is Anne Aguayo, while the production manager is Monica Stiffler. She will be assisted by Anne Aguayo and Chase Davis. The set team includes Monica Stiffler, Makalah Jessup and Chase Davis.

The Fine Arts Department at OBU would like to invite all faculty, staff and students on Bison Hill as well as members of the Shawnee community to enjoy a night of entertainment, brought to you by OBU’s students. Tickets for this event will be available to purchase at the door with cash or check.

For more information about the Warren M. Angell College of Fine Arts at OBU, visit www.okbu.edu/fine-arts.