With the new year on the horizon, several area teams will be heading into 2020 with plenty to celebrate following the latest basketball polls. Monday afternoon brought the next to last poll of the 2019 calendar year, with one new team making a debut, while several others made moves of their own. In the Class 5A polls, the Ardmore Lady Tigers moved one spot into the No. 4 slot after defeating previously ranked No. 10 McAlester at home last Thursday. Ardmore will test itself this week at the M.T Rice Tournament in Waco, Texas with an opening contest against an Australian made up of various players. As for the Tigers, they were bumped down one spot to No. 8 this week despite a convincing win over the Buffs last week at home. Ardmore will be back in action on Jan. 2 against Callisburg (TX) at home before traveling to Denison (TX) on Jan. 3. In the class 4A ranks, the Sulphur Lady Bulldogs moved up one spot to No. 14 after a victory in the Battle of the Arbuckles game last Friday over Davis. There was also good news for the Bulldogs, as they made their debut appearance in the polls, landing at No. 20 this week after a 5-0 start to the season. Both Sulphur teams will be back in action on Jan. 3 taking on Byng in a special pair of contests at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City. The Plainview Lady Indians managed to stay put at No. 19 in the Class 4A girls poll, despite taking a loss against Byng on Friday night. Plainview returns to action on Jan. 7 on the road against Durant. Lone Grove’s Lady Horns were rewarded for surviving double overtime against Dickson last Tuesday by being moved up two places to No. 18 in the Class 3A girls poll this week. LGHS currently stands at 6-0 on the season and is back in action on Jan. 7 against Sulphur. A convincing victory over Bray-Doyle didn’t result in any movement for the Fox Foxes, who stayed at No. 16 in the Class A boys poll. Fox is currently 8-0 on the season and will be back in action on Jan. 7 at home against Healdton.