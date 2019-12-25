This season was full of a lot of success for several area fast pitch softball teams.

This season was full of a lot of success for several area fast pitch softball teams. The biggest reasons for that was down to a talented group of players on each squad, many of who will be represented on the 2019-2020 All-Ardmoreite Fast Pitch Softball team. All of the players selected will be invited to the Best of the Arbuckles Banquet in May 2020, where the Softball Player of the Year as well as the Coach of the Year awards will be announced. Representing the state quarterfinalist Lone Grove Lady Horns will be Chloe Pender, Emmy Guthrie, Chloe Yeatts, and Malea McMurtrey. Pender was a Class 4A All-State selection this season as well as being named the District MVP and the Lake Country Conference Offensive Player of the Year. She finished with a .495 average at the plate along with a .533 on base percentage with six home runs and 33 RBI’s for the season. Guthrie was named as the LCC Pitcher of the Year as well as the District Pitcher of the Year. She finished with a .405 average at the plate with a .510 on base percentage with 18 RBI’s for the season and two home runs. On the mound she finished with a 21-3 record for the season, allowing just eight earned runs on 56 hits with 293 strikeouts and 33 walks. McMurtrey finished her sophomore season with a .439 average at the plate with a .478 on base percentage, along with 15 RBI’s and 18 stolen bases. She was an LCC All-Conference selection. Yeatts finished her sophomore season with a .409 batting average along with a .451 on base percentage with 24 RBI’s and two home runs. She was the All-District Defensive Player of the Year and the Co-Defensive Player of the Year on the LCC All-Conference list. The Ardmore Lady Tigers will be represented by Lauren Blankenship, Reegan Lewis, and Makila Case. Blankenship was named as a Class 5A All-State member this season, finishing with a .512 average and an .889 fielding percentage. Case hit .489 at the plate while throwing out 12 runners stealing at the catchers position. Lewis had a batting average above. 400 this season for the Lady Tigers. Representing the Marietta Lady Indians will be Kaylie Douglass. Douglass was an All-Conference selection this season and finished with a batting average of .456 for the year. She also had 26 hits and 14 RBI’s for the year. Representing the Davis Lady Wolves will be Madi Merrell, Gracie Eggleston, and Paige Miller. Merrell was a Class 3A All-State selection this season, and finished with a batting average of .541. Eggleston had a solid season at the plate, totaling a .477 average at the plate, while Miller finished with a .462 average for the year. Representing the Plainview Lady Indians will be Taryn Martin. Martin was an LCC All-Conference selection this season and finished with an average of .459 at the plate and a .926 fielding percentage. She also had a .524 on base percentage with 18 RBI’s for the season. Martin also caught 12 runners stealing this season at the catcher position. The Turner Lady Falcons will be represented by freshman Alex Westfall who had an outstanding season with a .552 batting average at the plate along with a .791 slugging percentage with a .583 on base percentage to go with 37 hits and 16 RBI’s for the season. The state quarterfinalist Sulphur Lady Bulldogs will be represented by Makella Mobly, Macenzie Ruth, Kady Lynch and Shallen Mershon. Mobly was a Class 3A All-State Selection this season, finishing with a .557 batting average to go with a .605 on base percentage. She also totaled 59 hits for the season with 14 RBI’s and a .948 fielding percentage. She was also an LCC All-Conference selection. Ruth was also a Class 3A All-State selection this season, finishing her senior season with a .505 batting average along with a .522 on base percentage with 39 RBI’s and 55 hits for the season. She also had a .937 fielding percentage for the season. Ruth was also an LCC All-Conference selection. Lynch was the third Lady Bulldogs player to earn All-State honors this season for Sulphur, finishing her season with a .322 average and a .379 on base percentage. She had 29 hits for the season with 27 RBI’s and a .985 fielding percentage. Mershon finished with a .424 batting average this season at the plate to go with a .448 on base percentage. The Healdton Lady Bulldogs will be represented by Torree Wingo, who was a 1st Team All-Region selection this season and an All-Region selection at middle infielder. She finished with a .329 batting average this year along with a .427 on base percentage and a .443 slugging percentage with 23 hits. Dickson’s Lady Comets will be represented by Lacie Winchester and Emily Nogueria. Winchester finished her junior season with a .406 batting average and a .509 on base percentage with a .813 slugging percentage. She had 39 hits for the season with four RBI’s and 36 runs scored, while also being an LCC All-Conference selection. Nogueria was the Co-Newcomer of the Year on the LCC All-Conference list, finishing her season with a .432 batting average along with a .495 on base percentage and an .852 slugging percentage. She totaled 18 RBI’s for the season with 30 runs scored. The Ringling Lady Blue Devils will be represented by Steelie Price, Meghan Roberts, and Kelsea Thompson. Price was a Class A All-State selection this season, finishing with a .402 batting average with a .512 slugging percentage and an .850 fielding percentage. She had 33 hits for the season with 23 RBI’s. Roberts had a solid sophomore season as she batted .459 at the plate with a .730 slugging percentage and a .979 fielding percentage. She totaled 34 hits with 17 RBI’s and 36 runs scored. On the mound Roberts finished with a 1.08 ERA with 126 strikeouts for the season while allowing just 16 earned runs with 10 walks. Thompson finished her season with a .429 batting average to go along with a .949 fielding percentage and a .571 slugging percentage. She totaled 15 hits for the season with 12 RBI’s. Wilson’s Lady Eagles will be represented by Katelynn Hacker, who totaled a .414 average at the plate this year with a .468 on base percentage and a .759 slugging percentage. She also had 17 RBI’s with 23 runs scored and 13 stolen bases.