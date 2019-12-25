Note: Area students have written letters to Santa and these are from one of the schools. Watch online for others to post through the holiday or pick up a copy of the Christmas Edition of the News-Star.

Tecumseh Early Childhood Center

Ms. Birney

Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

I want a fake sword, a cool GTA5 hat, a play gun, and another sword.

Love Bostyn Bristow

Dear Santa,

I want an American Girl doll, a clothes, a sleeping bag and mask for her, and a kitchen set.

Love Kaydence Crothers

Dear Santa,

I want dinosaur toys, markers, O Surprise, Lol Surprise, a pogo stick, and stickers and puzzles.

Love Raelea Foster

Dear Santa,

I love you. My mom already got me a lot of the stuff I wanted but I still wish I had an IPad. That’s all I want.

Love, Addison Green

Dear Santa,

I want Lol Surprise, Barbies, a tablet, a book, a crayon box with crayons, a coloring book, a Barbie puzzle, and a plastic plate with dry erase markers.

Love, Alivia Griffin

Dear Santa,

I want a big trumpet that I can blow in and make noise. That’s all I want.

Love, Elijah James

Dear Santa,

I want football and soccer stuff, a phone, and a Paw Patrol movie, a football hat and that’s all.

Love Ryker Kyser

Dear Santa,

I want paints that I can paint on paper with and a flamingo calendar.

Love Summer-May Littleton

Dear Santa,

I love you forever. I want a unicorn for Christmas.

Love Macie Mullican

Dear Santa,

I want an electric bike, a motorcycle, a pogo stick, a stuffed animal mouse, and a four wheeler.

Love Talon Myers

Dear Santa,

I want a toy sniper, a wallet with some money, a Nintendo DS, a controller for my Playstation so I can play with my brother, and a card to put in my wallet.

Love Grayson Panther

Dear Santa,

I want a trumpet and trophy.

Love Devin Penrod

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa. I want a rock guitar, a drum set, a book, new Nike basketball shoes, and a speaker, and a toy helicopter and that’s all.

Love Davien Phillips

Dear Santa,

I want a new tablet and a new American Girl Jojo doll.

Love Emma Vasquez

Dear Santa,

I want a Jojo Siwa American Girl doll, LOL OMG doll, and a LOL doll.

Love Serenity Withrow

•••

Tecumseh Early Childhood Center

Mrs. Sanders

Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

I would like legos for Christmas. I have been very good this year.

Love, Easton Graham Hill

Dear Santa,

I want a dragon with a blue egg and a remote control, I’ve seen it at WalMart. I want a bendy ramp-a big one that people can go on. I want a Hot Wheels Colossal Crash Track set and the Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage. I also want a Power Rangers Dino Charge Gun.

Love, Madix Arrasmith

Dear Santa,

I want a Waste Management front loader garbage truck.

Love, Cameron Baker

Dear Santa,

I want Power Rangers and some Hot Wheels cars.

Love, Dax Crockett

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a go cart. I want an RC car that goes on water. What I want is a motorcycle. I want a 4-wheeler that can go fast. That’s all.

Love, Kyler Danner

Dear Santa,

I wish for a unicorn with a horn that can make rainbows. I wish for a new movie called Tom and Jerry and a new dog. I wish for a new costume, I want the Grinch costume. I’m going to get you cookies and milk.

Love, Addison Earhart

Dear Santa,

I want a skateboard, I want a new, new, new race track.

Love, Brantley Ellis

Dear Santa,

I want to have 100 JoJo bows. I want my mom and dad to have lots of stuff they need. I also want everyone in the school to have lots of things they need.

Love, Callie McDonald-Hart

Dear Santa,

I want a Disney Frozen II Arendelle Castle. I want a Barbie Dream House. I want some LOL dolls. I want a Toy Story game. I want an LoL Glamper (camper).

Love, Jazmyn McLemore

Dear Santa,

I want Legos, especially Star Wars ones. I want Nerf guns. I want clothes.

Love, Jaxson Medley

Dear Santa,

I want an LOL Surprise Glamper (camper). I want a Frozen II snowglobe. I want a ballerina doll. I want a Barbie pool and closet. I want lots of LOL Surprise dolls. I really want a jumbo LOL surprise doll. I want some JoJo bows and some chocolate.

Love, Brianna Miller

Dear Santa, I want a go cart and a police car ( the one with sirens). I want a nerf gun and a Ninja Turtle video game.

Love, Krash Mitchell

Dear Santa,

I want a dinosaur and a turtle. I want a real kitty cat.

Love, Irish O’Neal

Dear Santa,

I want LOL dolls and an American Girl doll. I want furniture for my American Girl doll. I want a dancing Santa doll and a dancing Rudolph. I want a little Pete the Cat plushie and a plushie doggie. I want some crayons. I will give you some cookies.

Love, Amber’Renee Rawls

Dear Santa,

I want Power Rangers , monster trucks and a Ninja Turtle truck and a Ninja Turtle motorcycle. I also want a tree house.

Love, Stetson Smith

Dear Santa,

I want lots of toys. I want a monster and a turtle with a wobbly head. I want crayons and big markers to draw. I want my own furniture in my room and that’s it.

Love, Daxton Sorrels

Dear Santa,

I want a Ninja Turtle house and four Ninja Turtle motorcycles. I’m leaving you cookies. I’ve been good.

Love, Payton Speers

Dear Santa,

I want the new Paw Patrol Headquarters. I want all the Paw Patrol and their cars, especially Ryder Sir.

Love, Keely Tucker

Dear Santa,

I want a very, very little phone and I want the biggest LOL doll. I want a big stuffed unicorn. I wish my whole bedroom was Pink!!

Love, Brynnlee Webb

Dear Santa,

I want a Hot Wheels Adventure Force Dino City Garage. I want a Godzilla figure. I also want Superheroes Legos.

Love, Jacob Plumley

•••

Tecumseh Early Childhood Center

Angela Paige

Dear Santa,

I want a dog. I want a firetruck. I’ve been good. Some barbies. I want an Olaf toy. A little one. A book of Olaf. Some more markers. I want some new clothes and some new shoes.

Love,

Amara H.

Dear Santa,

Thank you. And um I that’s all I’m gonna tell him. I want a real life horse that is huge that doesn’t have a saddle on it and I would tell him that I want a toy that has orbees in it. And I want to and I want a unicorn stick which is rainbow. And and I want to have a big castle with with real food with my horse I could go in.

Love,

Bailee F.

Dear Santa,

I want like presents. Video games and x box and Legos. I want a laptop. A puppy. Are you gonna get a new Christmas tree? that’s it.

Love,

Beckham W.

Dear Santa,

You are helpful and nice to getting presents to people and you are really helpful and we thank you all. I want gravity cars. The batman car transform. That’s it because my grandparents have a lot of presents.

Love,

Brody D.

Dear Santa,

I get a LOL house from you. I want a big LOL Doll. And I want some dolls.

Camdyn S.

Dear Santa,

I want a JoJo Siwa toy. A JoJo Siwa house. A JoJo Siwa car. I have been good. I don’t know.

Love, Cammie C.

Dear Santa,

I want Legos. I want a microphone. I’ve been good. I want a snow globe for Christmas. I like elves. I want a doll of them. I think that’s it.

Love, Isabelle B.

Dear Santa,

I want I for Christmas want a Godzilla. I wanted a race cars. A monster truck and also I wanted a Raptor. A Thomas Rex. And also I wanted Pokémon cards. Pokémon toys. Also I want a shing Godzilla. A huge shark with race cars and I also a want a dragon ball z toys.

Love, Jensen B.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving presents to boys and girls. Thank you for giving boys and girls lots and lots of toys. Can I have a nerf gun for Christmas? A remote control car. And I want another nerf gun. Can I have some fake snow? Another nerf gun.

Love, Josiah N.

Dear Santa,

I want uh a laptop and games. That’s it. I like your hat. I like his elves. That I want to make a snowman with you. I want a hoverboard. Orbees. I want army guys to play with. I want animals to play with. I’ve been good.

Love, Justin T.

Dear Santa,

Nom noms. I want a fake car to drive. A fairy costume. A fake pony. A JoJo book. A JoJo play set. A unicorn animal. A cat and a dog. That’s real. A poop emoji pillow. My own markers. I’ve been good.

Love, Kloey P.

Dear Santa,

Santa bring presents if I good. I want a toy with a remote. A tetradactyl with a remote that flies outside. A Triceratops with a remote. I want a T-Rex with a remote like this big. And I want a little tetradactyl and all the dinosaurs and the king of dinosaurs and me a robot with a remote.

Love, Luke K.

Dear Santa,

Me not know what to say. Thank you. I’m being nice. I want you to bring toys.

Love, Niko L.

Dear Santa,

That I have been good sometimes. And are we like allowed to like get something from the letter? Because I don’t know. I want some Pokémon cards. And um I don’t really know what to say like. Thank you for the Christmas. That’s mostly it maybe.

Love, Rowdy P.

Dear Santa,

Four wheeler. I want a ghost mask. A scream mask. A scream hat. A lazer tag with gold and black. And that’s it. My name. Thank you for getting us presents. That’s it.

Love, Ryder V.

Dear Santa,

I want a barbie house and a barbie and a barbie car. And a hula hoop. And a jump rope. Thank you for giving us presents. I’ve been good.

Love, Shaelyn F.

Dear Santa,

I would like a Chameleon toy for Christmas. I have been very good this year.

Love, Gabriel P.

Dear Santa,

I want a unicorn like makeup set that can sing and you can put makeup on him. And with makeup and you can sing and then you can do anything with him. A stamper that you can put butterflies on it. And makeup that you can put on the unicorn. A baby girl like I can move her head and talk with a bottle and a binky. And her can move her head and hands a lot and I can feed her a lot.

Love, Staley P.

Dear Santa,

I am getting 100 bot bots and a sharktecon. I saw it online and I really wanted it and a baby alive and fingerling. A fingerling. And a fingerling. And a baby alive too. Nothing else.

Love, Waylon F.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for being nice. I would like for you to bring Woody and Buzz Light Year. And that’s all!

Love, Zaedyn F.

•••

Tecumseh Early Childhood Center

Mrs. Willis

Dear Santa …

“I would like a big truck like a snowman’s, the trailer like snowman’s, and a blue monster truck.” –Blaine

“I want a Razor.” – Leyton

“I want a shotgun and a bow and arrow and a rifle.” –David

“I would like a bathtub painting, and bath bombs, anda JoJo toy.” –Lindy

“A toy phone and a dinosaur that repeats what you say, and a new helmet.” –Piper

“I want a pet unicorn toy that’s not real, and I want a baby LOL doll, and a sister LOL doll.”

-Abbi

“I want a Jeep to drive, and a hunter gun.” –Jeremiah

“I want a robot, a robot dog, and a robot T-Rex.” –Veyron

“I want a monster truck.”-Chanler

“I want a skateboard.” –Pro

“I want a real phone.” –Danica

“I want an Elsa Dollhouse, Elsa dolls, and Elsa dress up.” –Jessi Mae

“ I want a Pixiemail, and I would like a Barbie Dreamhouse with a slide, and a LOL Surprise Chalet.” –Evie

“I want 5 Pokemon toys and Pokemon cards.” –Jimmie

“I want a hydro tech Aquaman and an Ariel Boat.” –Grayson

“I would like a Hatchimal Collectible.” –Averie

“I want My Little Pony, I want sand, and I want slime.” –Elleni

“I want a robot, a little flag with Oklahoma on it, and headphones.” –Luke

“I want Mario stuff.” -Jack

•••

Tecumseh Early Childhood Center

Mrs. Pierce

Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

I would like a cool race track and a jingle bell from your sleigh. A mask and some costumes and that’s all.

Love,

Levi B.

Dear Santa,

I want a toy car, and Nerf gun, and a drone and a box of cars and that’s all.

Love,

Rakim C.

Dear Santa,

I want a real puppy, a real camera and a unicorn for Christmas.

Love,

Britlie C.

Dear Santa,

I would like a dirt bike, and a gun, and a race track and a BB gun, and that’s all.

Love,

Treyton C.

Dear Santa,

I want a dirt bike, and a phone, and another phone, and a Frozen movie and it can take a super long time, and I want jelly beans.

Love,

Sicily C.

Dear Santa,

I want a little pony, the fake one and that’s it.

Love,

Kinsley E.

Dear Santa,

I would like for you to bring me a garbage truck, a wooden train, a bike, a model train like the Polar Express Train and Paw Patrol stuff. Thanks!

Love,

Michael E.

Dear Santa,

I want a snow globe, ummm, a package of jelly beans, a computer, an iPad and that’s it.

Love,

Tatum F.

Dear Santa,

I want you to bring me a Batman, Spiderman, Cat Boy, and that’s good.

Love,

Larry G.

Dear Santa,

I want a camera, a Barbie closet, and I want a jingle bell from your sleigh, and I want a book about pigs and that’s it.

Love,

Harper H.

Dear Santa,

I want you to bring me a castle, a new truck, and an army guy and that’s it.

Love,

Mason H.

Dear Santa,

I want you to bring me a LOL doll with purple hair and red dress. I want you to bring me a shot gun, that’s fake, and a Barbie doll with an orange dress and sparkly hair, and a little doggie that is real.

Love,

Brittani H.-B.

Dear Santa,

I would like Pete the Cat for Christmas. I’ve been extra good this year!

Love,

Jackson H.

Dear Santa,

I would like you to bring me a Frozen doll, LOL box with all kinds of dolls and I want a Barbie puppy that walks with me, and I want a unicorn.

Love,

Alyssa J.

Dear Santa,

I would like you to bring me an LOL doll, new dress-up dresses, and that’s all.

Love,

Preslie L.

Dear Santa,

I would like for you to bring me Shopkins, and I would like for you to bring me a newborn baby doll. Then, I’d like you to bring me baby Elsa, then baby Anna, and I’d like you to bring me a little kitty cat, a stuffed one since I can’t have a real one that’s good.

Love,

Charli M.

Dear Santa,

I want a little baby doll, ummmm, American girl doll, a little puppy, and one last thing, a little cat.

Love,

Keysha N.-M.

Dear Santa,

I want a Spiderman and a Batman, Robin, Batman mobile and a Robin mobile and a Spiderman one too. That’s it!

Love,

Kaycen R.-W.

Dear Santa,

I want a stuffed animal llama and a stuffed animal cheetah. And I want a flying owl, and I want a walkie talkie. And I want a, let me think, a Barbie dream house, Peppa Pig playhouse and one more thing, it’s a Barbie camper. That’s all!

Love,

Adalyn S.

Dear Santa,

Ummm, T-Rex toys. I want a domus rex and t-rex toys. Ummm, I would want for Christmas, magnets and cars and that is all.

Love,

Zackary “Case” T.