Michael Taylor doesn’t know how he will spend Christmas this year.

But he knows that no matter what he does, this Christmas will be better than the last.

Because Taylor is no longer in prison, and he’s sober for the first time in decades.

Taylor was one of more than 450 low-level drug and property crime offenders released from Oklahoma prisons in November. What is thought to be the largest commutation in U.S. history wiped away a combined 1,931 years in prison.

Now, Taylor and hundreds of other Oklahomans are trying to find their place in society and get their lives back on track.

Originally from Lawton, Taylor is currently homeless and jumping from shelter to shelter. But he will start a new job before the month’s end and is working on getting into a sober living home with the help of The Education and Employment Ministry (TEEM), a local

nonprofit that primarily helps men with alcohol and substance abuse issues.

Taylor has been in and out of prison for as long as he can remember. His record lists charges of larceny, robbery, burglary and possession of controlled substance since 1986.

Every time Taylor went to prison, he assumed he’d die behind bars. Any day outside prison is a blessing, he said.

‘Their love is what keeps me going’

In southeastern Oklahoma, Amber Helmert, 35, and her two kids will don matching pajamas on Christmas Eve and leave out cookies and hot ramen for Santa.

The ramen is a weird family tradition, Helmert says with a chuckle.

When she was pregnant with her daughter Graycee, 6, Helmert constantly craved ramen so sharing the noodle soup with Santa has become a Christmas tradition.

With the help of the Resonance Center for Women, Helmert chose to spend six months in a sober living home in Tulsa. She couldn’t be happier to go home for two days to spend the holidays with her mother, children and grandparents in Wilburton.

State officials have claimed the mass commutation means Oklahoma no longer has the highest incarceration rate in the country. Now, Oklahoma reportedly has the No. 2 incarceration rate, behind Louisiana.

It’s entirely likely Oklahoma’s drop in the rankings is true, but it still remains one of the worst states for incarceration, said Nicole McAfee, director of policy and advocacy at the American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma.