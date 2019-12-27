Judy Carol Ramsey, 65, of Shawnee, passed away Dec. 24, 2019.
Judy Carol Ramsey, 65, of Shawnee, passed away Dec. 24, 2019.
A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
Please sign the online guestbook at resthavenfh.com.
Judy Carol Ramsey, 65, of Shawnee, passed away Dec. 24, 2019.
Judy Carol Ramsey, 65, of Shawnee, passed away Dec. 24, 2019.
A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
Please sign the online guestbook at resthavenfh.com.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.